Funding boost for Victoria’s Multicultural Media Outlets

Multicultural and multilingual community media organisations across the state will receive extra support to deliver their vital media services, thanks to the Andrews Labor Government’s Multicultural Media Stimulus Program.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced $1.6 million to support 48 multicultural media outlets as they recover from the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on their services.

These organisations have been critical in supporting Victoria’s multicultural communities over the past year – delivering up-to-date, culturally and linguistically appropriate health directions to all Victorians.

“While access to news in people’s own language has always been important, the past year has proven that our diverse media organisations can literally save lives reaching multicultural communities with critical information”, Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

The next round of grants under the program are also now open, with multicultural media outlets encouraged to apply for grants of up to $50,000.

“This investment will go a long way to creating an informed, supported and connected community for every Victorian – no matter where they come from, or what language they speak”, Ms Spence added.

Funding can be used to support operating and production costs, equipment or training to ensure Victoria’s rich and diverse multicultural sector can continue to grow.

As the most multicultural state in Australia, Victoria has a long history of celebrating cultural, linguistic and religious diversity. Victorians come from more than 200 countries, speak 260 languages and follow 135 different faiths – and the Labor Government is ensuring this diversity is reflected in the media landscape.

Applications for current funding close at 4pm on Monday 26 April. For more information and to apply, visit http://www.vic.gov.au/multicultural-media-stimulus-program.