Taapsee Pannu is okay after income tax raids

Taapsee Pannu, along with her friend Anurag Kashyap, was recently in the news for the Income tax raids carried out at their properties in Mumbai and Pune. Tax evasion of hundreds of crores of rupees has been claimed in some media reports. Obviously she would have been under tremendous pressure. Claiming to be okay after raids, Taapsee has now revealed how her family had reacted to the searches.

After a little break from Twitter, on March 6, Taapsee ridiculed the raids on Twitter, writing three consecutive tweets. She wrote,

“Three days of intense search. Of three things primarily:

1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.”

“The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before Pouting face.

“My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.”

Twitterati was divided – as always. There were people who thought the raids to be a witch hunt by the Modi government because of her pro – farmer stance. There were also those who wanted people to trust the government machinery doing the right thing.

But there were others who were having idiotic fun:

Along with Taapsee, offices of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Phantom Films were raided as well. On the second day some reports suggested there were incomes of Rs 365 crores – not declared to the Income Tax department. There was also a claim that a bogus invoice for Rs 20 crores was found to show expenses for which no work was done or services/goods provided. All these allegations added to more speculations in the media and added pressure on the subjects of raids.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Taapsee confessed she and her family did not know how to react to the raids. “I was not available for a few days, but I was pretty much fine during that time. My family is okay, too. They’re also asking me the same question, ‘Are you fine?’ And in return, I am asking them that, too. It’s like we know something has happened, but we don’t know what we are supposed to feel about it because we’re just fine,” Taapsee Pannu said.

In the interview Taapsee claimed she has no skeletons to hide. “By now, people can see this is who I am; it’s not a facade. I don’t have skeletons in my cupboard. My honesty gives me the confidence to be fearless. Apart from my work, I’m a little lazy about other things, which is one of the reasons I can’t lie. It takes a lot of effort to cover up a lie with more lies. It’s better to say what you feel, but not at the cost of hurting others. Even if someone is targeting me in a certain tone, I don’t feel the need to respond to the person in the same manner. What’s the difference between us, then? I like to look at life in a simple, peaceful way. I will call out what is wrong, but without pointing fingers at individuals,” she said.

According to a media report Mathias Boe, a former badminton player from Denmark and Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend took to Twitter to reveal that her parents were under stress due to the searches. He had reached out to sports minister Kiren Rijiju for help.

Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing 🇮🇳 for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. 🤷‍♂️. @KirenRijiju please do something👍🏼. — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) March 4, 2021

Not out of the woods yet, Taapsee has wrapped the filming of Rashmi Rocket. In December 2020, she tweeted a clip from the movie “Coz ordinary people are meant to do extra ordinary things”.

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for her friend Anurag Kashyap directed Dobaara.