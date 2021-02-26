$8 million 2nd phase funding for Multicultural Communities

The Andrews Labor Government’s CALD Communities Taskforce is continuing to partner with local communities to make sure they get the support they need throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced up to $8 million 2nd phase funding for local groups so they can continue to support multicultural communities with emergency relief, outreach and other projects that add to Victoria’s social and economic recovery.

This second phase builds on the success of the first phase of the Priority Response for Multicultural Communities Program last year, which supported 70,000Victorians in partnership with more than 160 community organisations.

It saw more than 135,000 culturally appropriate meals and 42,000 food kits delivered to those that needed them, morethan 25,200 outreach calls made and 1,100 online activities with over 63,000 participants to keepcommunities connected.

“We know multicultural communities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic – this is about providing targeted and tailored support to groups that are doing it especially tough”, Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“We’ve already rolled out millions in support over the past year – for food, clothing, emergency relief – but also ensuring organisations on the ground strengthen and build their networks, so that no one is left alone” Minister Spence added.

The Program addresses the ongoing need to provide immediate relief to multicultural communities affected by the pandemic and aims to build the capacity of local community networks, organisations and services that do the important support work on the ground.

Funding will be flexible to the needs of community at the time they are assessed.

Applications demonstrating targeted support for those communities most in need will be prioritised, as well as applications supporting new and emerging multicultural communities, multicultural women, multicultural young people and international students.

Applications for this new $8 million funding for multicultural communities will be assessed and funded on a rolling basis and early applications are encouraged.

The Program is scheduled to close on Friday, 28 May 2021. For more information and to apply for a grant, visit vic.gov.au/priority-response-multicultural-communities-during-coronavirus-covid-19.