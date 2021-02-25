Motera stadium Ahmedabad renamed Narendra Modi Stadium

The Sardar Patel stadium in Gujarat’s Motera, the largest cricket arena in the world, has been renamed and will now be called Narendra Modi stadium. Rebuilt and refurbished, it is the largest cricket ground in the world which can house 1.32 Lakh spectators.

It’s spread over 63 acres and built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. It has LED lights fixed along the perimeter of the roof providing shadow-less light instead of customary floodlights normally used. There are four dressing rooms for the players, so that back-to-back games can be played. President Ramnath Kovind who inaugurated it also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex named after Sardar Patel

World leaders in stadium designs, Australian firm Populous Architects has done the work of refurbishment and re-designed and renovated the new stadium which will form part of the bigger – Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. Populous’s local partner in India was India’s top contractor Larsen & Toubro.

The new facility includes 76 corporate boxes, four team dressing rooms and facilities, state-of-the-art club facilities with three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

The new design was focused on ensuring that every spectator seat has uninterrupted sightlines of the field and pitch and with a deliberate round, open stadium providing 360-degree views that ensures the spectator feels like they’re a part of what’s happening. That has been delivered.

The bowl design consists of two large seating tiers, each with approximately 50,000 general admission seats, designed to fill the lower levels for smaller events and still bring that sense of occasion, the sight and the sound to make every experience a special one.

Cleverly thought out and designed, the stadium’s patron flow is also innovative. All vehicular movement has been kept on the ground level while pedestrian movement occurs on a level above, ensuring clear segregation to limit congestion. General spectators approach from the North side of the stadium, entering on the first floor via a 12 metre high ramp, which creates a fantastic plaza for fans.

The stadium is not only a venue for major local and international cricket matches, it has also been equipped for the community use. A community indoor cricket academy is housed under the podium in the stadium, with a dormitory for up to 40 athletes, allowing students from across India and the globe to attend. The academy also has access to six indoor practice pitches and three outdoor practice fields.

Soon as the President Ram Nath Kovind performed the opening ceremony and Home Minister Amit Shah announced the renaming of the stadium renamed as Narendra Modi stadium, there has been a huge backlash from the opposition claiming it to be an insult to Sardar Patel.

Shashi Tharoor, like a devotee also jumped in but got a curt reply from a Modi Bhakt Madan Nayak.

Amit Shah said the stadium was renamed because it was Narendra Modi’s dream project when he was chief minister of the state.