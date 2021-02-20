Harry and Meghan split from palace finalized

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. Harry and Meghan have now severed all ties with the palace but will remain party of the family.

The news comes at an inauspicious time as Harry’s grandfather and the Queen’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip is in hospital. He is not expected to be discharged for at least a week.

Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world and the monarchy in January 2020 by making the announcement that they were splitting from the Royal family to start a search for a new future across the Atlantic Ocean. This was the most extraordinary royal and unique exit from the palace in decades.

As they had royal duties allocated to them and were each carrying a title, a deal was brokered by the Queen (last year upon their announcement), that the Sussexes would not use the word “royal” while they are not on their palace allocated duties. They were allowed to be free of their responsibility with a 12-month review was agreed upon.

That “temporary half” split has now been made total and formalised after conversations between The Duke of Sussex and Members of The Royal Family.

The military, Commonwealth and Charitable associations which will revert to The Queen are:

The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.