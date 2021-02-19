Victorian multicultural groups miss out on Labor’s rorts

Victorian multicultural groups that have missed out on much needed funding will be furious to learn that the Andrews Labor Government has funnelled money out of grants, set aside for these groups, to fund election campaigns.

Yesterday’s Victorian Auditor-General’s Office report into Grants to the Migrant Workers Centre uncovered another Red Shirts-style rort linked to Premier Andrews. The report outlined how $3.384 million was granted by Daniel Andrews’ own department to a newly formed Migrant Workers Centre where some of these funds were used for election campaigning for the 2018 State Election and 2019 Federal Election.

“Andrews and his Labor team have been caught with their hand in the taxpayer till paying for election campaigns under the disguise of a multicultural grant”, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Neil Angus said.

There are too many legitimate multicultural groups in Victoria calling out for grants that have been forgotten.

The Andrews Labor Government has been caught up in Red Shirts rorts, dogs being driven around in ministerial chauffeur-driven cars, using taxpayer money to run a political campaign during the Federal Election, multiple allegations of branch stacking and corruption and the loss of six Labor ministers, some of whom have been thrown under the bus by Andrews.

“Each and every year there are legitimate multicultural groups that have the best interests of their community at heart, but are missing out on much needed grants because taxpayers’ money is going to dodgy Labor enforcers to do its dirty work.

“This dodgy Labor Government will stop at nothing. After 20 years of chaos and corruption Labor’s arrogance means it puts itself before the interests of our community” Mr Angus added.

Victorian multicultural groups deserve better than this rotten Labor Government.