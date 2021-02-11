Rajiv Kapoor dies after massive heart attack

Naren of Ganga in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, actor Rajiv Kapoor has died. On Tuesday, he suffered a massive heart attack was rushed to Inlaks Hospital in Chembur where he could not be revived. He was 58.

He was younger brother of Rshi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. Last year on 30 April, Rishi Kapoor had died, thus the family losing two sons in less than a year.

Elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news with a news portal. Sister-in-law and wife of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the news.

In addition to his biggest success story movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Rajiv Kapoor was also seen in

Zimmedaaar (1990)

Naag Nagin (1989)

Shukriyaa (1988)

Hum To Chale Pardes (1988)

Zalzala (1988)

Preeti (1986)

Lover Boy (1985)

Zabardast (1985)

Lava (1985)

Mera Saathi (1985)

Aasmaan (1984)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Rajiv Kapoor also produced:

Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999)

Prem Granth (1996)

Henna (1991)

Film fraternity paid tribute to the late actor, producer on social media.

“Devastated!! Another big loss to the family one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you,” wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh.

“That’s a terribly shocking news. RIP Rajeev kapoor,” wrote Divya Dutta.

Rajiv’s sister, Ritu Nanda, died in January 2020 after she lost her fight with cancer. Within three months, on 30 April, the Kapoor family lost Rishi Kapoor. He died after a two-year battle against cancer. In just over a year, the family has lost three members.