Safer Internet Day 2021 – ‘Start the chat about online safety’

On Safer Internet Day, Tuesday 9 February, the Australian Digital Health Agency encourages you to “start the chat about managing your digital footprint”.

By sharing your experiences and encouraging online awareness you can protect your family, workplace and community from cyber threats – for example reporting suspicious online activity or taking the six steps for simple digital self-defence.

Agency Chief Information Security Officer Anthony Kitzelmann encourages everyone to get involved.

“Just as you keep your physical assets like your home, car and wallet secure, the same diligence is required for your online assets and identity. Remember that being cyber secure is not just a job for experts. It’s something we all need to work at as we go about our daily lives.”

“Start the chat with your family and friends this week,” he said.

For Safer Internet Day, the Agency will release a podcast focusing on online safety and raising awareness of how to manage your digital footprint. You will learn how to find what information exists about you online, which will assist in protecting your identity and minimising the risk of your information being used in future ‘social engineered’ cyber-attacks.

This podcast will be suitable for all people, including families and those who work in healthcare, and features an expert from the Office of the eSafety Commissioner.

Supported by millions of people in over 170 countries, Safer Internet Day’s aim is to “start the chat about online safety”. All Australians are encouraged to help improve online safety at work, at home and within their communities, and make every day a Safer Internet Day.

Learn more by:

Report suspicious online activity at the Australian Cyber Security Centre

About the Australian Digital Health Agency

When it comes to improving the health of all Australians, the role of digital innovation and connection is a vital part of a modern, accessible healthcare system. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, digital health has seen exponential growth in relevance and importance, making it more pertinent than ever for all Australians and healthcare providers.

Better patient healthcare and health outcomes are possible when you have a health infrastructure that can be safely accessed, easily used and responsibly shared.

To achieve this, the National Digital Health Strategy is establishing the foundations for a sustainable health system that constantly improves. It underpins and coordinates work that is already happening between governments, healthcare providers, consumers, innovators and the technology industry.

For further information: www.digitalhealth.gov.au.

The Australian Digital Health Agency is a statutory authority in the form of a corporate Commonwealth entity.