Greta Thunberg farmers revelation, Delhi Police register FIR

When Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa tweeted in support of farmers in India, much bigger celebrities in India led by Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the problem as India’s own and indirectly and directly told these starlets to keep their nose out. But then, Greta’s toolkit revealed much more than her support for farmers. The toolkit revealed links to documents which showed details of the planned action day – 26 January 2021 and a presentation of multiple pages listed a plan of action over three weeks commencing January 3.

The documents which have been since removed and substituted painted India in a very poor light and details shown in the documents, according to the government of India amounted to incitement to violence and insurrection.

Based on those facts, taking cognisance of her tweets in support of farmers’ agitation in India, Delhi Police have registered a case against Greta Thunberg (who is not yet named in the FIR) under Sections 120B and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (OPC) on charges of “criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity”.

“So far no one has been named in the FIR but all of you know about the Twitter handle I am talking about,” said Special CP, Crime Branch of Delhi Police, Praveer Ranjan

The police have registered an FIR against unnamed persons in connection with the “toolkit”, which was shared by Greta and others on Twitter.

Indian authorities believe the documents which came to light through the toolkit have links with a pro-Khalistan groups.

Greta , lending her support to the farmers’ agitation had shared “a toolkit for those who want to help”.

The charges Greta faces include “conspiracy” and “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language… and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony”.

Undaunted by the Delhi Police FIR, Greta posted a new tweet saying: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.”

Clearly showing a plan of action by people who would be financing all this, Greta’s first tweet came soon after pop star Rihanna had posted a one-line comment sharing a CNN story. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Sharing the same CNN story and link, Greta wrote about the protests and the government restricting Internet near protest sites.

The next day, Greta shared another “toolkit” advising people on how to show support for the protests. Delhi Police say it “exposes the conspiracy by an organised overseas network” to instigate the farmer protests.

Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said the Delhi Police have come across a document “toolkit” which has a plan of action to spread social disharmony in the country. He added a case against its author on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and others has been registered.

Special CP Ranjan said documents reveal a proper action plan about a digital strike on or before January 26 and tweet storms on January 23.

He further said the initial probe has revealed that the ‘toolkit’ has been created by a pro-Khalistani organisation.