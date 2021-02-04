Restrictions are back in Victoria, tells Premier Daniel Andrews

After a hotel quarantine worker tested positive to coronavirus on Wednesday, Victoria has returned to harsher COVID-19 restrictions and up to 600 Australian Open players, officials and support staff have been told to isolate and get tested, Premier Daniel Andrews in a late-night press conference on Wednesday said.

Victoria is back to mandatory masks indoors, and cap on gatherings to 15 people in a household has been brought back by the state government. In addition to that, the Daniel Andrews government has also placed on hold the 75 per cent return to work, which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

The case brought an end to the state’s 28-day run of zero community transmission and as a result restrictions are back.

“We have to assume that this person has infected others,” Premier Andrews said.

“All of us across this state, having been through everything we’ve been through, having been as a community so united, and had that real sense of purpose to this thing. I’m confident that we all know what we have to do.”

This individual last worked at the Grand Hyatt on 29 January and was tested at the end of their shift, returning a negative result. Subsequently, he developed symptoms and was tested again on 2 February. He returned a positive result late on Wednesday.

All CQV staff are tested daily, including an exit test on their final day.

The state government is contacting all Australian Open players, officials and support staff who were staying at the Grand Hyatt during the entire period. They are considered casual contacts. They must immediately isolate and get tested.

Authorities are also contacting all Hotel staff working at the Grand Hyatt who are considered primary close contacts. They must immediately isolate and get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

Public health teams are identifying exposure sites. Initial Tier 1 exposure sites and times include:

Saturday 30th January 2021 Club Noble in Noble Park 46-56 Moodemere St

Noble Park VIC 3174 14:36 – 15:30 Aces Sporting Club (Driving Range) Cnr Springvale Rd and Hutton Rd, Keysborough, VIC 3173 22:00 – 23:15

Sunday 31st January 2021 Northpoint Café Brighton 2b North Road, Brighton VIC 3186 08:10 – 09:30 Kmart Keysborough Parkmore Keysborough Shopping Centre, C/317 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough VIC 3173 16:00 – 17:00 Kmart Brandon Park Brandon Park Shopping Centre, Cnr Springvale & Ferntree Gully Rds, Brandon Park, VIC 3170 16:35 – 17:10 Coles Springvale 825 Dandenong Rd, Springvale VIC 3171 17:00 – 18:00

Monday 1 February 2021 Bunnings Springvale 849 Princes Hwy, Springvale VIC 3171 11:28 – 12:15 Melbourne Golf Academy 385 Centre Dandenong Rd, Heatherton VIC 3202 17:19 – 18:36

Anyone who has visited these Tier 1 exposure sites during these times must immediately isolate, get a coronavirus (COVID-19) test, and remain isolated for 14 days.

New statewide restrictions come into effect from 11:59pm tonight, 3 February.

The limit on the number of people gathering in a household will be reduced from 30 to 15, meaning the household members plus 15 visitors (excluding children under 12 months of age).

Masks will be mandatory in public indoor spaces. If you have visitors in your home, it is strongly recommended that masks are worn during the visit. Masks must be worn in indoor public spaces apart from when eating or drinking. If you are planning to leave your home – take a mask.

The 75 per cent ‘return to work’ cap in both public and private sectors scheduled for Monday 8 February will be paused and the current cap of 50% will remain in place.

More updates, including exposure sites and possible changes to public health directions, will be provided throughout the evening and tomorrow. Exposure sites will also be published on the Case locations and outbreaks page.

Major testing sites in Melbourne’s South East will open early tomorrow 4 February. Additional lanes will open for drive-through testing sites. Rapid Response Team sites will also be set up.

For more information on where to get tested, call the 24-hour Coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398 or visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website.

If you have been at an exposure site, isolate and get tested.

If you have symptoms, isolate and get tested.

And remember for now – restrictions are back in Victoria.