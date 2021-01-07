Here is the updated list of Covid-19 exposure sites in Victoria. Get tested and quarantine for 14 days from date of exposure

SUBURB LOCATION DATES NOTES Abbotsford Bodriggy Brewing Company245 Johnston Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067 28/12/20 2:50pm-5:30pm Case dined at venue Black Rock Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant305 Beach Road, Black Rock VIC 3193 27/12/20 7.30pm-9:00pm Case dined for dinner Brighton Royal Brighton Yacht Club – outdoor dining253 Esplanade, Brighton VIC 3186 29/12/20 12:00pm-2:00pm Case dined in outdoor restaurant Camberwell Tao Dumplings1 Evans Place, Camberwell VIC 3124 29/12/20 12:30pm-1:30pm Case ate at restaurant Collingwood Stomping Ground Brewing Company, 100 Gipps Street, Collingwood VIC 3066 28/12/20 6:00pm-7:30pm Case dined at venue Docklands Melbourne Boat Hire – Yarra River Cruise. 45 Newquay Promenade, Docklands VIC 3008 28/12/20 11.26am-2:00pm Case attended venue Doveton Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic100 Power Road, Doveton VIC 3177 26/12/20 4:00pm-6:00pm Case attended Spanish Service Glen Waverley Village Century City285-287 Springvale Road, Glen Waverley VIC 3150 28/12/20 2:45pm-5:30pm Case attended Gold Class screening Wonder Woman 1984 Hampton Merrymen Cafe, 2 Small Street, Hampton VIC 28/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pm Case ate in store Keysborough Sikh Temple Keysborough, 198-206 Perry Road, Keysborough 1/01/21 3:00pm-5:00pm Case visited venue McKinnon Hotlocks By Rachael Hairdresser, 260 McKinnon Road, McKinnon VIC 3204 23/12/20 4:00pm-6:00pm Case had hair cut in store Melbourne Left Bank Melbourne, 1 Southbank Blvd 25/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm Case ate in store Melbourne Melbourne Central Lion Hotel, 211 La Trobe Street 28/12/20 10:00pm-12.00am Case attended venue Melbourne Nandos27 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne 01/01/2021 2:00am-2:30am Case dined at venue Moorabbin Grape and Grain Liquor Cellars, 14/16 Station St 24/12/20 1:00pm-10:00pm, 28/12/20 8.05pm-8.47pm, 29/12/20 12:00pm-4:00pm Case’s workplace Mordialloc Woodlands Golf Club – club bar109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195 23/12/20 12:30pm-1:30pm Case attended club house bar Mordialloc Woodlands Golf Club – club bar109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195 28/12/20 4:40pm-5:15pm Case attended club house bar Southbank Rockpool Bar and Grill, Crown Casino8 Whiteman Street, Southbank 23/12/20 8:00pm-11:00pm Case ate in store South Melbourne The Nike Company134 Buckhurst Street, South Melbourne 30/12/20, 12:00pm-12:45pm Case shopped Springvale IKEA Springvale – Cafe and Restaurant, 917 Princes Hwy 30/12/20 5:30pm-6.30pm Case dined at cafe

Get tested and quarantine until you receive a negative result

SUBURB LOCATION DATES NOTES Bairnsdale V/Line train – Bairnsdale to Melbourne 30/12/20 12:45pm-4:30pm Case caught train from Bairnsdale to Caulfield Brighton Sons of Mary Restaurant14 Spink St, Brighton VIC 3186 24/12/20 10:00am-11:05am Case ate at restaurant Camberwell Crown Nails766 Riversdale Road, Camberwell VIC 3124 30/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pm Case attended Caulfield Metro Train – Frankston line 30/12/20 4:30pm-5:00pm Case caught train from Caulfield to Cheltenham Clayton South Metro Train – Pakenham line 31/12/20 9:00pm-9:30pm Case caught train from Westall Station to Flinders St. Doveton Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic100 Power Road, Doveton VIC 3177 26/12/20 6:30pm – 8:30pm Case attended English service Emerald Lakeside Paddle Boats, Emerald Lake Park 31/12/20 3:30pm-5:30pm Case visited venue Lakes Entrance Albert and Co. Cafe – Bellevue Hotel201 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 29/12/20 9:30am-10:45am Case ate in cafe Lakes Entrance Chants Summer Carnival – Footbridge, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 29/12/20 7:00pm-9:30pm Case attended carnival Lakes Entrance Esplanade Resort Lakes Entrance – Pool area1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 29/12/20 3:30pm-04:30pm Case visited pool area Lakes Entrance Esplanade Resort Lakes Entrance – Hotel bar1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 29/12/20 5:30pm-05:50pm Case in hotel bar Lakes Entrance The Esplanade Resort and Spa1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 29/12/20 2:30pm-5:50pm Case attended site Lakes Entrance Lakes Boat Shed Cafe54 Marine Parade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 30/12/20 9:30am-10:30am Case attended cafe Lakes Entrance V/Line bus – Lakes Entrance to Bairnsdale 30/12/20 11:55am-12:30pm Case caught the 11:55am bus from Lakes Entrance Lakes Entrance Wyanga Winery248 Baades Rd, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 29/12/20 1:00pm-2:00pm Case visited vineyard Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips 53 Bair St, Leongatha VIC 3953 26/12/20 5:30pm-7:30pm Case worked in store Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips 53 Bair St, Leongatha VIC 3953 27/12/20 4:00pm-7:30pm Case worked in store Melbourne European Bier Cafe City120 Exhibition Street Melbourne VIC 3000 28/12/20 8:00pm-9:30pm Case attended cafe Melbourne Metro Train – Pakenham line 01/01/21 4:30am-5:00am Case caught train from Flinders St to Westall Station Melbourne Fonda Mexican Flinders Lane31 Flinders Lane Melbourne 29/12/20 6:00pm-7:30pm Case attended restaurant Narre Warren Tamarind 87b/420 Princes Highway, Narre Warren 30/12/20, 6:30pm-7:00pm Case got take away Nunawading Good Guys, 7/372 Whitehorse Road, Nunawading 29/12/20, 9:30am-10:00am Case shopped in store Oakleigh Melissa Oakleigh Restaurant6 Eaton Mall, Oakleigh VIC 3166 28/12/20 7:30pm-8:15pm Case dined in restaurant Richmond MCG Zone 5 – The Great Southern Stand, Level 4, Bay Q18, Brunton Avenue 27/12/20 12:30pm – 3:30pm Case did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here Sandringham Line Metro Train line Sandringham 28/12/20 7:00pm-7.50pm Travelled by train from Sandringham Station to Parliament Station Springvale IKEA Springvale, 917 Princes Hwy 30/12/20, 4:00pm-6:30pm Case shopped at store Springvale Springvale Central,268 Springvale Road 29/12/20, 11:00am-12:30pm Case shopped

Monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop

SUBURB LOCATION DATES NOTES Bentleigh Coles – Bentleigh5/7 Vickery St, Bentleigh 24/12/20 12:30pm-1:00pm Case shopped Box Hill South Bunnings259 Middleborough Road, Box Hill South VIC 3128 30/12/20 12:00pm-12:40pm Case shopped Black Rock Woolworths Metro40 Bluff Road, Black Rock VIC 3193 30/12/20 5:30pm-5:55pm Case shopped Brighton Brighton BeachBrighton, VIC 3186 26/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm Case attended beach Brighton Brighton BeachBrighton, VIC 3186 29/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm Case attended beach Burwood East Kmart Burwood, 172 Burwood Highway 28/12/20 6.15pm-6.30pm Case shopped in store Burwood East Coles Burwood, Burwood Highway & Blackburn Road 28/12/20 6.30pm-7pm Case shopped in store Camberwell Fu Lin Asian Grocery Supermarket1397 Toorak Road, Camberwell VIC 3124 30/12/20 2:30pm-2:45pm Case shopped Camberwell Coles Middle Camberwell, 751 Riversdale Road 28/12/20 12:00pm-12.30pm Case shopped in store Bentleigh Coles – Bentleigh5/7 Vickery St, Bentleigh 24/12/20 12:30pm-1:00pm Case shopped Box Hill South Bunnings259 Middleborough Road, Box Hill South VIC 3128 30/12/20 12:00pm-12:40pm Case shopped Black Rock Woolworths Metro40 Bluff Road, Black Rock VIC 3193 30/12/20 5:30pm-5:55pm Case shopped Brighton Brighton BeachBrighton, VIC 3186 26/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm Case attended beach Brighton Brighton BeachBrighton, VIC 3186 29/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm Case attended beach Burwood East Kmart Burwood, 172 Burwood Highway 28/12/20 6.15pm-6.30pm Case shopped in store Burwood East Coles Burwood, Burwood Highway & Blackburn Road 28/12/20 6.30pm-7pm Case shopped in store Camberwell Fu Lin Asian Grocery Supermarket1397 Toorak Road, Camberwell VIC 3124 30/12/20 2:30pm-2:45pm Case shopped Camberwell Coles Middle Camberwell, 751 Riversdale Road 28/12/20 12:00pm-12.30pm Case shopped in store Cape Schank National Golf ClubThe Cups Drive, Cape Schanck VIC 3939 30/12/20 11.40am-1.40pm Case attended course Chadstone Chadstone Shopping Centre, Princes Highway 26/12/20 6am-1:30pm Case did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here. Case visited Culture Kings, Huffer, JD Sports, Jay Jays, H&M, Uniqlo, Myer, Superdry, Footlocker, Dumplings Plus Cheltenham Angus and Cootes JewellerSouthland Shopping Centre, Shop 2096/1239, Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham VIC 3192 28/12/20 2:30pm-2:50pm Case shopped in store Cheltenham Aldi Cheltenham280/282 Bay Road, Cheltenham VIC 3192 29/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pm Case shopped in store Cheltenham Kmart Southland Shopping Centre, 1239 Nepean Highway 28/12/20 2.30pm-3:00pm Case shopped in store Cheltenham Chemist Warehouse Cheltenham, 326/330 Charman Rd 30/12/20, 3:30pm-3:45pm Case shopped in store Chirnside Park Coles239-241 Maroondah Hwy, Chirnside Park 31/12/20 10:00am-10:15am Case shopped at venue Clayton Woolworths – M-City, 2107 Dandenong Road, Clayton 30/12/20 7.30pm-7:45pm Case shopped at store Clayton Kmart – 2107 Dandenong Road, Clayton 30/12/20 7:00pm-7.30pm Case shopped at store Forest Hill Forest Hill Chase Shopping Centre 270 Canterbury Rd, Forest Hill VIC 3131 28/12/20 12:00pm-2:00pm 1210hrs Food court 30min; 1250hrs TKMaxx 15min; 1310hrs Target 20min; 1340hrs Woolworths 15min Fountain Gate Shopping Centre Kmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts, Lo Costa25-55 Overland Drive, Narre Warren VIC 3805 26/12/20 9:00am-11:00am Frankston TK Maxx Frankston, 10 Shannon Street, Bayside Shopping Centre 31/12/20 2:00pm-3:00pm Case shopped at store Frankston Ishka, Shop G18b, 28 Beach StBayside Shopping Centre 31/12/203:00pm-3:15pm Case shopped Glen Waverley Mocha Jo’s87 Kingsway, Glen Waverley VIC 3150 28/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pm Hallam Coles Hallam2 Princes Domain Drive, Hallam VIC 3803 30/12/20 6:15am-6:30am Case shopped in store Lakes Entrance Blue Riviera Hire BoatsMarine Parade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 29/12/20 11:15am-12:15pm Case hired a boat Lakes Entrance Darcey Annas Beach Cafe Kiosk Gift Shop Gallery426 Main Beach Walk Surf Life Saving, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 30/12/20 11:15am-11:20am Case picked up takeaway Lakes Entrance Central Hotel Lakes Entrance321 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 30/12/20 5:00pm-6:30pm Case attended outside premises Lakes Entrance Woolworths Lakes Entrance 371 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909 30/12/20 6:00pm-6:15pm Case shopped in store Melbourne Federation SquareSwanston & Flinders Streets, Melbourne VIC 3000 23/12/2- 11:00pm-11:30pm Case attended Federation Square Melbourne Culture Kings Melbourne19-25 Russell Street, Melbourne 30/12/20, 1:00pm-1:30pm Case Shopped Mentone Mentone/Parkdale Beach 27/12/20 10:00am-4:30pm Mentone Bunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 3194 23/12/20 11:00am-11:30am Case shopped in store Mentone Bunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 3194 29/12/20 7:30am-08:00am Case shopped in store Mentone Bunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 3194 31/12/20 08:00am-08:30am Case shopped in store Mentone Woolworths Mentone105-111 Balcombe Road, Mentone VIC 3194 23/12/20 2:45pm-3:05pm Case shopped in store Moorabbin Costco Moorabbin8 Chifley Drive, Moorabbin Airport VIC 3194 30/12/20 10:45am-12:15pm Case shopped in store Moorabbin Costco Moorabbin8 Chifley Drive, Moorabbin Airport VIC 3194 30/12/20 4:00pm- 5:50pm Case shopped in store Mount Waverley Ritchies IGA283 Stephensons Road, Mount Waverley VIC 3149 30/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pm Case shopped for half an hour Mount Martha Mount Martha Fine Foods, 34 Lochiel Ave 31/12/20 3:00pm – 3:15pm Takeaway coffee Mordialloc Woodlands Golf Club109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195 23/12/20 8:00am-2:00pm Case attended course Mordialloc Woodlands Golf Club109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195 28/12/20 12:00pm-6:00pm Case attended course Oakleigh Bunnings Oakleigh1041 Centre Road, Oakleigh South 30/12/20 11:00am-11:30am Case shopped for 30 minutes Oakleigh Katialo restaurant8 Eaton Mall, Oakleigh VIC 3166 28/12/20 7:00pm-7:10pm Richmond MCG, Brunton Avenue 27/12/20 12:30pm – 3:30pm Case did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here Southern Cross Metro trains – Mernda line 28/12/20 2:30pm-2:45pm Caught train from Southern Cross to Victoria Park station Wonthaggi Wonthaggi Plaza Shopping centre, 2 Biggs Drive, Wonthaggi VIC 3995 28/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pm Kmart- shopped for 15 mins

SOURCE: DHHS – January 7, 2021

