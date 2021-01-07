COVID-19 Exposure Sites in Victoria

COVID-19 immunity lasts for at least 8 months say Monash Uni experts

Get tested and quarantine for 14 days from date of exposure

SUBURBLOCATIONDATESNOTES
AbbotsfordBodriggy Brewing Company245 Johnston Street, Abbotsford VIC 306728/12/20 2:50pm-5:30pmCase dined at venue
Black RockSmile Buffalo Thai restaurant305 Beach Road, Black Rock VIC 319327/12/20 7.30pm-9:00pmCase dined for dinner
BrightonRoyal Brighton Yacht Club – outdoor dining253 Esplanade, Brighton VIC 318629/12/20 12:00pm-2:00pmCase dined in outdoor restaurant
CamberwellTao Dumplings1 Evans Place, Camberwell VIC 312429/12/20 12:30pm-1:30pmCase ate at restaurant
CollingwoodStomping Ground Brewing Company, 100 Gipps Street, Collingwood VIC 306628/12/20 6:00pm-7:30pmCase dined at venue
DocklandsMelbourne Boat Hire – Yarra River Cruise. 45 Newquay Promenade, Docklands VIC 300828/12/20 11.26am-2:00pmCase attended venue
DovetonHoly Family Parish Doveton Catholic100 Power Road, Doveton VIC 317726/12/20 4:00pm-6:00pmCase attended Spanish Service
Glen WaverleyVillage Century City285-287 Springvale Road, Glen Waverley VIC 315028/12/20 2:45pm-5:30pmCase attended Gold Class screening Wonder Woman 1984
HamptonMerrymen Cafe, 2 Small Street, Hampton VIC28/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pmCase ate in store
KeysboroughSikh Temple Keysborough, 198-206 Perry Road, Keysborough1/01/21 3:00pm-5:00pmCase visited venue
McKinnonHotlocks By Rachael Hairdresser, 260 McKinnon Road, McKinnon VIC 320423/12/20 4:00pm-6:00pmCase had hair cut in store
MelbourneLeft Bank Melbourne, 1 Southbank Blvd25/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pmCase ate in store
MelbourneMelbourne Central Lion Hotel, 211 La Trobe Street28/12/20 10:00pm-12.00amCase attended venue
MelbourneNandos27 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne01/01/2021 2:00am-2:30amCase dined at venue
MoorabbinGrape and Grain Liquor Cellars, 14/16 Station St24/12/20 1:00pm-10:00pm, 28/12/20 8.05pm-8.47pm, 29/12/20 12:00pm-4:00pmCase’s workplace
MordiallocWoodlands Golf Club – club bar109 White Street Mordialloc  VIC 319523/12/20 12:30pm-1:30pmCase attended club house bar
MordiallocWoodlands Golf Club – club bar109 White Street Mordialloc  VIC 319528/12/20 4:40pm-5:15pmCase attended club house bar
SouthbankRockpool Bar and Grill, Crown Casino8 Whiteman Street, Southbank23/12/20 8:00pm-11:00pmCase ate in store
South MelbourneThe Nike Company134 Buckhurst Street, South Melbourne30/12/20, 12:00pm-12:45pmCase shopped
SpringvaleIKEA Springvale – Cafe and Restaurant, 917 Princes Hwy30/12/20 5:30pm-6.30pmCase dined at cafe

Get tested and quarantine until you receive a negative result

BairnsdaleV/Line train – Bairnsdale to Melbourne30/12/20 12:45pm-4:30pmCase caught train from Bairnsdale to Caulfield
BrightonSons of Mary Restaurant14 Spink St, Brighton VIC 318624/12/20 10:00am-11:05amCase ate at restaurant
CamberwellCrown Nails766 Riversdale Road, Camberwell VIC 312430/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pmCase attended
CaulfieldMetro Train – Frankston line30/12/20 4:30pm-5:00pmCase caught train from Caulfield to Cheltenham
Clayton SouthMetro Train – Pakenham line31/12/20 9:00pm-9:30pmCase caught train from Westall Station to Flinders St.
DovetonHoly Family Parish Doveton Catholic100 Power Road, Doveton VIC 317726/12/20 6:30pm – 8:30pmCase attended English service
EmeraldLakeside Paddle Boats, Emerald Lake Park31/12/20 3:30pm-5:30pmCase visited venue
Lakes EntranceAlbert and Co. Cafe – Bellevue Hotel201 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390929/12/20 9:30am-10:45amCase ate in cafe
Lakes EntranceChants Summer Carnival – Footbridge, Lakes Entrance VIC 390929/12/20 7:00pm-9:30pmCase attended carnival
Lakes EntranceEsplanade Resort Lakes Entrance – Pool area1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390929/12/20 3:30pm-04:30pmCase visited pool area
Lakes EntranceEsplanade Resort Lakes Entrance – Hotel bar1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390929/12/20 5:30pm-05:50pmCase in hotel bar
Lakes EntranceThe Esplanade Resort and Spa1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390929/12/20 2:30pm-5:50pmCase attended site
Lakes EntranceLakes Boat Shed Cafe54 Marine Parade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390930/12/20 9:30am-10:30amCase attended cafe
Lakes EntranceV/Line bus – Lakes Entrance to Bairnsdale30/12/20 11:55am-12:30pmCase caught the 11:55am bus from Lakes Entrance
Lakes EntranceWyanga Winery248 Baades Rd, Lakes Entrance VIC 390929/12/20 1:00pm-2:00pmCase visited vineyard
LeongathaCoral Fish and Chips 53 Bair St, Leongatha VIC 395326/12/20 5:30pm-7:30pmCase worked in store
LeongathaCoral Fish and Chips 53 Bair St, Leongatha VIC 395327/12/20 4:00pm-7:30pmCase worked in store
MelbourneEuropean Bier Cafe City120 Exhibition Street Melbourne VIC 300028/12/20 8:00pm-9:30pmCase attended cafe
MelbourneMetro Train – Pakenham line01/01/21 4:30am-5:00amCase caught train from Flinders St to Westall Station
MelbourneFonda Mexican Flinders Lane31 Flinders Lane Melbourne29/12/20 6:00pm-7:30pmCase attended restaurant
Narre WarrenTamarind 87b/420 Princes Highway, Narre Warren30/12/20, 6:30pm-7:00pmCase got take away
NunawadingGood Guys, 7/372 Whitehorse Road, Nunawading29/12/20, 9:30am-10:00amCase shopped in store
OakleighMelissa Oakleigh Restaurant6 Eaton Mall, Oakleigh VIC 316628/12/20 7:30pm-8:15pmCase dined in restaurant
RichmondMCG Zone 5 – The Great Southern Stand, Level 4, Bay Q18, Brunton Avenue27/12/20 12:30pm – 3:30pmCase did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here
Sandringham LineMetro Train line Sandringham28/12/20 7:00pm-7.50pmTravelled by train from Sandringham Station to Parliament Station
SpringvaleIKEA Springvale, 917 Princes Hwy30/12/20, 4:00pm-6:30pmCase shopped at store
SpringvaleSpringvale Central,268 Springvale Road29/12/20, 11:00am-12:30pmCase shopped

Monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop

BentleighColes – Bentleigh5/7 Vickery St, Bentleigh24/12/20 12:30pm-1:00pmCase shopped
Box Hill SouthBunnings259 Middleborough Road, Box Hill South VIC 312830/12/20 12:00pm-12:40pmCase shopped
Black RockWoolworths Metro40 Bluff Road, Black Rock VIC 319330/12/20 5:30pm-5:55pmCase shopped
BrightonBrighton BeachBrighton, VIC 318626/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pmCase attended beach
BrightonBrighton BeachBrighton, VIC 318629/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pmCase attended beach
Burwood EastKmart Burwood, 172 Burwood Highway28/12/20 6.15pm-6.30pmCase shopped in store
Burwood EastColes Burwood, Burwood Highway & Blackburn Road28/12/20 6.30pm-7pmCase shopped in store
CamberwellFu Lin Asian Grocery Supermarket1397 Toorak Road, Camberwell VIC 312430/12/20 2:30pm-2:45pmCase shopped
CamberwellColes Middle Camberwell, 751 Riversdale Road28/12/20 12:00pm-12.30pmCase shopped in store
Cape SchankNational Golf ClubThe Cups Drive, Cape Schanck VIC 393930/12/20 11.40am-1.40pmCase attended course
ChadstoneChadstone Shopping Centre, Princes Highway26/12/20 6am-1:30pmCase did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here. Case visited Culture Kings, Huffer, JD Sports, Jay Jays, H&M, Uniqlo, Myer, Superdry, Footlocker, Dumplings Plus
CheltenhamAngus and Cootes JewellerSouthland Shopping Centre, Shop 2096/1239, Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham VIC 319228/12/20 2:30pm-2:50pmCase shopped in store
CheltenhamAldi Cheltenham280/282 Bay Road, Cheltenham VIC 319229/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pmCase shopped in store
CheltenhamKmart Southland Shopping Centre, 1239 Nepean Highway28/12/20 2.30pm-3:00pmCase shopped in store
CheltenhamChemist Warehouse Cheltenham, 326/330 Charman Rd30/12/20, 3:30pm-3:45pmCase shopped in store
Chirnside ParkColes239-241 Maroondah Hwy, Chirnside Park31/12/20 10:00am-10:15amCase shopped at venue
ClaytonWoolworths – M-City, 2107 Dandenong Road, Clayton30/12/20 7.30pm-7:45pmCase shopped at store
ClaytonKmart –  2107 Dandenong Road, Clayton30/12/20 7:00pm-7.30pmCase shopped at store
Forest HillForest Hill Chase Shopping Centre 270 Canterbury Rd, Forest Hill VIC 313128/12/20 12:00pm-2:00pm1210hrs Food court 30min; 1250hrs TKMaxx 15min; 1310hrs Target 20min; 1340hrs Woolworths 15min
Fountain Gate Shopping CentreKmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts, Lo Costa25-55 Overland Drive, Narre Warren VIC 380526/12/20 9:00am-11:00am 
FrankstonTK Maxx Frankston, 10 Shannon Street, Bayside Shopping Centre31/12/20 2:00pm-3:00pmCase shopped at store
FrankstonIshka, Shop G18b, 28 Beach StBayside Shopping Centre31/12/203:00pm-3:15pmCase shopped
Glen WaverleyMocha Jo’s87 Kingsway, Glen Waverley VIC 315028/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pm 
HallamColes Hallam2 Princes Domain Drive, Hallam VIC 380330/12/20 6:15am-6:30amCase shopped in store
Lakes EntranceBlue Riviera Hire BoatsMarine Parade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390929/12/20 11:15am-12:15pmCase hired a boat
Lakes EntranceDarcey Annas Beach Cafe Kiosk Gift Shop Gallery426 Main Beach Walk Surf Life Saving, Lakes Entrance VIC 390930/12/20 11:15am-11:20amCase picked up takeaway
Lakes EntranceCentral Hotel Lakes Entrance321 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390930/12/20 5:00pm-6:30pmCase attended outside premises
Lakes EntranceWoolworths Lakes Entrance 371 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 390930/12/20 6:00pm-6:15pmCase shopped in store
MelbourneFederation SquareSwanston & Flinders Streets, Melbourne VIC 300023/12/2- 11:00pm-11:30pmCase attended Federation Square
MelbourneCulture Kings Melbourne19-25 Russell Street, Melbourne30/12/20, 1:00pm-1:30pmCase Shopped
MentoneMentone/Parkdale Beach27/12/20 10:00am-4:30pm 
MentoneBunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 319423/12/20 11:00am-11:30amCase shopped in store
MentoneBunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 319429/12/20 7:30am-08:00amCase shopped in store
MentoneBunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 319431/12/20 08:00am-08:30amCase shopped in store
MentoneWoolworths Mentone105-111 Balcombe Road, Mentone VIC 319423/12/20 2:45pm-3:05pmCase shopped in store
MoorabbinCostco Moorabbin8 Chifley Drive, Moorabbin Airport VIC 319430/12/20 10:45am-12:15pmCase shopped in store
MoorabbinCostco Moorabbin8 Chifley Drive, Moorabbin Airport VIC 319430/12/20 4:00pm- 5:50pmCase shopped in store
Mount WaverleyRitchies IGA283 Stephensons Road, Mount Waverley VIC 314930/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pmCase shopped for half an hour
Mount MarthaMount Martha Fine Foods, 34 Lochiel Ave31/12/20 3:00pm – 3:15pmTakeaway coffee
MordiallocWoodlands Golf Club109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 319523/12/20 8:00am-2:00pmCase attended course
MordiallocWoodlands Golf Club109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 319528/12/20 12:00pm-6:00pmCase attended course
OakleighBunnings Oakleigh1041 Centre Road, Oakleigh South30/12/20 11:00am-11:30amCase shopped for 30 minutes
OakleighKatialo restaurant8 Eaton Mall, Oakleigh VIC 316628/12/20 7:00pm-7:10pm 
RichmondMCG, Brunton Avenue27/12/20 12:30pm – 3:30pmCase did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here
Southern CrossMetro trains – Mernda line28/12/20 2:30pm-2:45pmCaught train from Southern Cross to Victoria Park station
WonthaggiWonthaggi Plaza Shopping centre, 2 Biggs Drive, Wonthaggi VIC 399528/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pmKmart- shopped for 15 mins

SOURCE: DHHS – January 7, 2021

