Here is the updated list of Covid-19 exposure sites in Victoria. Get tested and quarantine for 14 days from date of exposure
|SUBURB
|LOCATION
|DATES
|NOTES
|Abbotsford
|Bodriggy Brewing Company245 Johnston Street, Abbotsford VIC 3067
|28/12/20 2:50pm-5:30pm
|Case dined at venue
|Black Rock
|Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant305 Beach Road, Black Rock VIC 3193
|27/12/20 7.30pm-9:00pm
|Case dined for dinner
|Brighton
|Royal Brighton Yacht Club – outdoor dining253 Esplanade, Brighton VIC 3186
|29/12/20 12:00pm-2:00pm
|Case dined in outdoor restaurant
|Camberwell
|Tao Dumplings1 Evans Place, Camberwell VIC 3124
|29/12/20 12:30pm-1:30pm
|Case ate at restaurant
|Collingwood
|Stomping Ground Brewing Company, 100 Gipps Street, Collingwood VIC 3066
|28/12/20 6:00pm-7:30pm
|Case dined at venue
|Docklands
|Melbourne Boat Hire – Yarra River Cruise. 45 Newquay Promenade, Docklands VIC 3008
|28/12/20 11.26am-2:00pm
|Case attended venue
|Doveton
|Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic100 Power Road, Doveton VIC 3177
|26/12/20 4:00pm-6:00pm
|Case attended Spanish Service
|Glen Waverley
|Village Century City285-287 Springvale Road, Glen Waverley VIC 3150
|28/12/20 2:45pm-5:30pm
|Case attended Gold Class screening Wonder Woman 1984
|Hampton
|Merrymen Cafe, 2 Small Street, Hampton VIC
|28/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pm
|Case ate in store
|Keysborough
|Sikh Temple Keysborough, 198-206 Perry Road, Keysborough
|1/01/21 3:00pm-5:00pm
|Case visited venue
|McKinnon
|Hotlocks By Rachael Hairdresser, 260 McKinnon Road, McKinnon VIC 3204
|23/12/20 4:00pm-6:00pm
|Case had hair cut in store
|Melbourne
|Left Bank Melbourne, 1 Southbank Blvd
|25/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm
|Case ate in store
|Melbourne
|Melbourne Central Lion Hotel, 211 La Trobe Street
|28/12/20 10:00pm-12.00am
|Case attended venue
|Melbourne
|Nandos27 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne
|01/01/2021 2:00am-2:30am
|Case dined at venue
|Moorabbin
|Grape and Grain Liquor Cellars, 14/16 Station St
|24/12/20 1:00pm-10:00pm, 28/12/20 8.05pm-8.47pm, 29/12/20 12:00pm-4:00pm
|Case’s workplace
|Mordialloc
|Woodlands Golf Club – club bar109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195
|23/12/20 12:30pm-1:30pm
|Case attended club house bar
|Mordialloc
|Woodlands Golf Club – club bar109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195
|28/12/20 4:40pm-5:15pm
|Case attended club house bar
|Southbank
|Rockpool Bar and Grill, Crown Casino8 Whiteman Street, Southbank
|23/12/20 8:00pm-11:00pm
|Case ate in store
|South Melbourne
|The Nike Company134 Buckhurst Street, South Melbourne
|30/12/20, 12:00pm-12:45pm
|Case shopped
|Springvale
|IKEA Springvale – Cafe and Restaurant, 917 Princes Hwy
|30/12/20 5:30pm-6.30pm
|Case dined at cafe
Get tested and quarantine until you receive a negative result
|SUBURB
|LOCATION
|DATES
|NOTES
|Bairnsdale
|V/Line train – Bairnsdale to Melbourne
|30/12/20 12:45pm-4:30pm
|Case caught train from Bairnsdale to Caulfield
|Brighton
|Sons of Mary Restaurant14 Spink St, Brighton VIC 3186
|24/12/20 10:00am-11:05am
|Case ate at restaurant
|Camberwell
|Crown Nails766 Riversdale Road, Camberwell VIC 3124
|30/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pm
|Case attended
|Caulfield
|Metro Train – Frankston line
|30/12/20 4:30pm-5:00pm
|Case caught train from Caulfield to Cheltenham
|Clayton South
|Metro Train – Pakenham line
|31/12/20 9:00pm-9:30pm
|Case caught train from Westall Station to Flinders St.
|Doveton
|Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic100 Power Road, Doveton VIC 3177
|26/12/20 6:30pm – 8:30pm
|Case attended English service
|Emerald
|Lakeside Paddle Boats, Emerald Lake Park
|31/12/20 3:30pm-5:30pm
|Case visited venue
|Lakes Entrance
|Albert and Co. Cafe – Bellevue Hotel201 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|29/12/20 9:30am-10:45am
|Case ate in cafe
|Lakes Entrance
|Chants Summer Carnival – Footbridge, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|29/12/20 7:00pm-9:30pm
|Case attended carnival
|Lakes Entrance
|Esplanade Resort Lakes Entrance – Pool area1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|29/12/20 3:30pm-04:30pm
|Case visited pool area
|Lakes Entrance
|Esplanade Resort Lakes Entrance – Hotel bar1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|29/12/20 5:30pm-05:50pm
|Case in hotel bar
|Lakes Entrance
|The Esplanade Resort and Spa1 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|29/12/20 2:30pm-5:50pm
|Case attended site
|Lakes Entrance
|Lakes Boat Shed Cafe54 Marine Parade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|30/12/20 9:30am-10:30am
|Case attended cafe
|Lakes Entrance
|V/Line bus – Lakes Entrance to Bairnsdale
|30/12/20 11:55am-12:30pm
|Case caught the 11:55am bus from Lakes Entrance
|Lakes Entrance
|Wyanga Winery248 Baades Rd, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|29/12/20 1:00pm-2:00pm
|Case visited vineyard
|Leongatha
|Coral Fish and Chips 53 Bair St, Leongatha VIC 3953
|26/12/20 5:30pm-7:30pm
|Case worked in store
|Leongatha
|Coral Fish and Chips 53 Bair St, Leongatha VIC 3953
|27/12/20 4:00pm-7:30pm
|Case worked in store
|Melbourne
|European Bier Cafe City120 Exhibition Street Melbourne VIC 3000
|28/12/20 8:00pm-9:30pm
|Case attended cafe
|Melbourne
|Metro Train – Pakenham line
|01/01/21 4:30am-5:00am
|Case caught train from Flinders St to Westall Station
|Melbourne
|Fonda Mexican Flinders Lane31 Flinders Lane Melbourne
|29/12/20 6:00pm-7:30pm
|Case attended restaurant
|Narre Warren
|Tamarind 87b/420 Princes Highway, Narre Warren
|30/12/20, 6:30pm-7:00pm
|Case got take away
|Nunawading
|Good Guys, 7/372 Whitehorse Road, Nunawading
|29/12/20, 9:30am-10:00am
|Case shopped in store
|Oakleigh
|Melissa Oakleigh Restaurant6 Eaton Mall, Oakleigh VIC 3166
|28/12/20 7:30pm-8:15pm
|Case dined in restaurant
|Richmond
|MCG Zone 5 – The Great Southern Stand, Level 4, Bay Q18, Brunton Avenue
|27/12/20 12:30pm – 3:30pm
|Case did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here
|Sandringham Line
|Metro Train line Sandringham
|28/12/20 7:00pm-7.50pm
|Travelled by train from Sandringham Station to Parliament Station
|Springvale
|IKEA Springvale, 917 Princes Hwy
|30/12/20, 4:00pm-6:30pm
|Case shopped at store
|Springvale
|Springvale Central,268 Springvale Road
|29/12/20, 11:00am-12:30pm
|Case shopped
Monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop
|SUBURB
|LOCATION
|DATES
|NOTES
|Bentleigh
|Coles – Bentleigh5/7 Vickery St, Bentleigh
|24/12/20 12:30pm-1:00pm
|Case shopped
|Box Hill South
|Bunnings259 Middleborough Road, Box Hill South VIC 3128
|30/12/20 12:00pm-12:40pm
|Case shopped
|Black Rock
|Woolworths Metro40 Bluff Road, Black Rock VIC 3193
|30/12/20 5:30pm-5:55pm
|Case shopped
|Brighton
|Brighton BeachBrighton, VIC 3186
|26/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm
|Case attended beach
|Brighton
|Brighton BeachBrighton, VIC 3186
|29/12/20 12:00pm-3:00pm
|Case attended beach
|Burwood East
|Kmart Burwood, 172 Burwood Highway
|28/12/20 6.15pm-6.30pm
|Case shopped in store
|Burwood East
|Coles Burwood, Burwood Highway & Blackburn Road
|28/12/20 6.30pm-7pm
|Case shopped in store
|Camberwell
|Fu Lin Asian Grocery Supermarket1397 Toorak Road, Camberwell VIC 3124
|30/12/20 2:30pm-2:45pm
|Case shopped
|Camberwell
|Coles Middle Camberwell, 751 Riversdale Road
|28/12/20 12:00pm-12.30pm
|Case shopped in store
|Cape Schank
|National Golf ClubThe Cups Drive, Cape Schanck VIC 3939
|30/12/20 11.40am-1.40pm
|Case attended course
|Chadstone
|Chadstone Shopping Centre, Princes Highway
|26/12/20 6am-1:30pm
|Case did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here. Case visited Culture Kings, Huffer, JD Sports, Jay Jays, H&M, Uniqlo, Myer, Superdry, Footlocker, Dumplings Plus
|Cheltenham
|Angus and Cootes JewellerSouthland Shopping Centre, Shop 2096/1239, Nepean Hwy, Cheltenham VIC 3192
|28/12/20 2:30pm-2:50pm
|Case shopped in store
|Cheltenham
|Aldi Cheltenham280/282 Bay Road, Cheltenham VIC 3192
|29/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pm
|Case shopped in store
|Cheltenham
|Kmart Southland Shopping Centre, 1239 Nepean Highway
|28/12/20 2.30pm-3:00pm
|Case shopped in store
|Cheltenham
|Chemist Warehouse Cheltenham, 326/330 Charman Rd
|30/12/20, 3:30pm-3:45pm
|Case shopped in store
|Chirnside Park
|Coles239-241 Maroondah Hwy, Chirnside Park
|31/12/20 10:00am-10:15am
|Case shopped at venue
|Clayton
|Woolworths – M-City, 2107 Dandenong Road, Clayton
|30/12/20 7.30pm-7:45pm
|Case shopped at store
|Clayton
|Kmart – 2107 Dandenong Road, Clayton
|30/12/20 7:00pm-7.30pm
|Case shopped at store
|Forest Hill
|Forest Hill Chase Shopping Centre 270 Canterbury Rd, Forest Hill VIC 3131
|28/12/20 12:00pm-2:00pm
|1210hrs Food court 30min; 1250hrs TKMaxx 15min; 1310hrs Target 20min; 1340hrs Woolworths 15min
|Fountain Gate Shopping Centre
|Kmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts, Lo Costa25-55 Overland Drive, Narre Warren VIC 3805
|26/12/20 9:00am-11:00am
|Frankston
|TK Maxx Frankston, 10 Shannon Street, Bayside Shopping Centre
|31/12/20 2:00pm-3:00pm
|Case shopped at store
|Frankston
|Ishka, Shop G18b, 28 Beach StBayside Shopping Centre
|31/12/203:00pm-3:15pm
|Case shopped
|Glen Waverley
|Mocha Jo’s87 Kingsway, Glen Waverley VIC 3150
|28/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pm
|Hallam
|Coles Hallam2 Princes Domain Drive, Hallam VIC 3803
|30/12/20 6:15am-6:30am
|Case shopped in store
|Lakes Entrance
|Blue Riviera Hire BoatsMarine Parade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|29/12/20 11:15am-12:15pm
|Case hired a boat
|Lakes Entrance
|Darcey Annas Beach Cafe Kiosk Gift Shop Gallery426 Main Beach Walk Surf Life Saving, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|30/12/20 11:15am-11:20am
|Case picked up takeaway
|Lakes Entrance
|Central Hotel Lakes Entrance321 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|30/12/20 5:00pm-6:30pm
|Case attended outside premises
|Lakes Entrance
|Woolworths Lakes Entrance 371 Esplanade, Lakes Entrance VIC 3909
|30/12/20 6:00pm-6:15pm
|Case shopped in store
|Melbourne
|Federation SquareSwanston & Flinders Streets, Melbourne VIC 3000
|23/12/2- 11:00pm-11:30pm
|Case attended Federation Square
|Melbourne
|Culture Kings Melbourne19-25 Russell Street, Melbourne
|30/12/20, 1:00pm-1:30pm
|Case Shopped
|Mentone
|Mentone/Parkdale Beach
|27/12/20 10:00am-4:30pm
|Mentone
|Bunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 3194
|23/12/20 11:00am-11:30am
|Case shopped in store
|Mentone
|Bunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 3194
|29/12/20 7:30am-08:00am
|Case shopped in store
|Mentone
|Bunnings Mentone23-27 Nepean Hwy, Mentone VIC 3194
|31/12/20 08:00am-08:30am
|Case shopped in store
|Mentone
|Woolworths Mentone105-111 Balcombe Road, Mentone VIC 3194
|23/12/20 2:45pm-3:05pm
|Case shopped in store
|Moorabbin
|Costco Moorabbin8 Chifley Drive, Moorabbin Airport VIC 3194
|30/12/20 10:45am-12:15pm
|Case shopped in store
|Moorabbin
|Costco Moorabbin8 Chifley Drive, Moorabbin Airport VIC 3194
|30/12/20 4:00pm- 5:50pm
|Case shopped in store
|Mount Waverley
|Ritchies IGA283 Stephensons Road, Mount Waverley VIC 3149
|30/12/20 2:00pm-2:30pm
|Case shopped for half an hour
|Mount Martha
|Mount Martha Fine Foods, 34 Lochiel Ave
|31/12/20 3:00pm – 3:15pm
|Takeaway coffee
|Mordialloc
|Woodlands Golf Club109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195
|23/12/20 8:00am-2:00pm
|Case attended course
|Mordialloc
|Woodlands Golf Club109 White Street Mordialloc VIC 3195
|28/12/20 12:00pm-6:00pm
|Case attended course
|Oakleigh
|Bunnings Oakleigh1041 Centre Road, Oakleigh South
|30/12/20 11:00am-11:30am
|Case shopped for 30 minutes
|Oakleigh
|Katialo restaurant8 Eaton Mall, Oakleigh VIC 3166
|28/12/20 7:00pm-7:10pm
|Richmond
|MCG, Brunton Avenue
|27/12/20 12:30pm – 3:30pm
|Case did not attend during infectious period but may have acquired their illness here
|Southern Cross
|Metro trains – Mernda line
|28/12/20 2:30pm-2:45pm
|Caught train from Southern Cross to Victoria Park station
|Wonthaggi
|Wonthaggi Plaza Shopping centre, 2 Biggs Drive, Wonthaggi VIC 3995
|28/12/20 1:30pm-2:30pm
|Kmart- shopped for 15 mins
SOURCE: DHHS – January 7, 2021
