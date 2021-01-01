SSR death probe update statement by CBI

SSRians have been patiently waiting for some breakthrough in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe by the CBI. After Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment and doubts and suspicions were raised at the circumstances of his death, on August 19, CBI was given the charge of investigation of the SSR death probe and ever since SSRians all over the world have been waiting.

With so much time lost between August 19 and December and team Rhea publically daring the CBI to release their findings, SSRians felt further cornered. But a small piece of good news has come their way.

In response to BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s letter to the Prime Minister’s Office inquiring about the status of the case which was forwarded to the CBI, the agency has replied and provided an update on the status of investigation, giving hope to the family and extended family of SSR.

On Wednesday, December 30, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that it is carrying out an intensive and thorough probe into the death of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the official statement, Superintendent of Police, CBI, Nupur Prasad, said, “The CBI is conducting the investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.”

The letter (statement) has confirmed the following:

The CBI team visited Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave a nod for the federal agency probe. A team of experienced investigating officers was constituted for looking into the circumstances leading to Sushant’s ‘unnatural death’. The investigating team took over the case papers of Patna Police FIR and even collected case papers from Mumbai Police. The CBI investigating team has visited Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram’s Manesar, and Patna as places of concern.

She said, “The investigating team and senior officers also visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for a better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, which is considered to be the best in their field, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out a simulation exercise. Forensic medicine experts also visited the place of incident, and the mortuary of Cooper Hospital during the night and also discussed the case with autopsy surgeons to understand the procedure of post-mortem adopted by them.

The CBI statement said witnesses have been examined / interviewed to understand the circumstances, apprehensions raised by the complainant, his family members, and other independent sources.

She said, “Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard.”

“The CBI is also carrying out advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for the analysis of dump data of the of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case,” she added.

Following the news of CBI statement offering an update on the SSR death probe, millions of SSRians heaved a sigh of relief and expressed hope of getting justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

More to come.