ICC names MS Dhoni captain of Men’s T20I & ODI Teams of the Decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the much-awaited ICC Men’s T20 and ODI Teams of the decade on December 27 and has named former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of both the dream teams. MS Dhoni, who is also the wicketkeeper of the star-studded side, was picked alongside fellow Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in both teams while Jasprit Bumrah found a place only in T20 Men’s team.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐ A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

The T20 team has Rohit Sharma and West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle as openers of the side while Australia captain Aaron Finch has a spot at number three. Indian skipper Virat Kohli at number four is followed by former South Africa legend AB de Villiers at number five.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard also found a spot in the side. The batsmen as well as the all-rounder in the dream team have proven their big-hitting skills on multiple occasions at the big stage.

The biggest winner perhaps can be found in the bowling attack of the T20 Men’s team in Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. Inclusion of Indian sensation Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga is also something their fans will be proud of. Both Bumrah and Malinga play together in the IPL for the franchise Mumbai Indians and are in the company of the likes of Rohit Sharma.

The ICC T20I team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (wk & C), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

The ICC ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (C), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, ImranTahir and Lasith Malinga.

The ICC Awards of The Decade that recognise the best players across Cricket over the past 10 years, invited fans to vote for the first time by selecting the winners across categories including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards, which celebrate the best overall player from the men’s and women’s game over the past decade.

Some fans however did not think Virat Kohli’s inclusion was appropriate. A Dhoni fan, replying to ICC wrote:



@Dhoni_SRK_ Replying to @ICC

Great team but Virat Kohli deserves place in bilateral series only..In Icc knockouts he is biggest choker ever

Great team but Virat Kohli deserves place in bilateral series only..In Icc knockouts he is biggest choker ever 😔 pic.twitter.com/67jQTlMNZy — . (@Dhoni_SRK_) December 27, 2020

Fans voted for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, from a list of the past winners since 2011. More than 1.5 million fans from across the globe participated casting 5.3 million votes.

ICC offered prizes to those who took the trouble of logging in and making time to vote on various categories and their favourites and sometimes not so favourites. The top prize is a once in a lifetime experience at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India, including flights, accommodation, and pitch-side access to a Super 12s match.

Other prizes include:

45 pairs of match tickets,

15 OPPO Reno 4pro mobile phones and

50 $50 vouchers redeemable at the official T20 World Cup merchandise shop at the tournament.

Fans cannot wait to get to their seats in the World Cup in India in 2021.