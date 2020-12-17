North East Link serves up Victoria’s Newest Tennis Centre

The Andrews Labor Government is investing $21 million in Victoria’s newest tennis and golf precinct catering for future growth as part of North East Link.

Up to 18 new tennis courts will be built at Glen Waverley with the new precinct also including a new multi-sport pavilion, practice facilities and upgrades to the car park and pedestrian paths.

“Not only will the North East Link slash travel times and take trucks off local roads – it’s delivering massive benefits for the whole community throughout the northern and eastern suburbs” Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said.

“The North East Link team will continue to work with Council and local community groups as we get on with the design and building of this important new community facility” Ms Allan added.

The new tennis centre, to be delivered by Monash City Council, will have lights on each court and be able to host several tournaments every year.

The facility will deliver benefits for the whole community with meeting and function spaces and internal and external road upgrades to support increased usage. Precinct parking will be expanded to cater for the adjoining Waverley Women’s Sports Centre Precinct and events held in Jells Park.

“This will be a great multi-court facility for the tennis community and a hub for tennis in the eastern suburbs. This continues the Government’s record investment in building and upgrading local sports facilities to help local communities stay active and healthy” Minister for Community Sport Rs Spence said.

This investment is in addition to the Labor Government’s $68 million to keep local clubs playing throughout the construction of North East Link. The local sports upgrades program includes six brand-new pavilions and major upgrades at 19 sports grounds to support football, cricket, soccer in the northern and eastern suburbs.

North East Link Project worked closely with Tennis Australia, Tennis Victoria, Sport and Recreation Victoria and local councils to select the new site.

Monash City Council will start on plans for an initial design and the locations provides for the opportunity to include other activities including a community plaza, mini-golf course and new practice facilities.

The new tennis centre will replace the existing tennis centre in Boroondara, which is located on land needed for a crucial interchange to connect the North East Link to the Eastern Freeway.

“This is a game-changer for Monash, creating a state-of-the-art sports precinct that will bring significant health and fitness benefits to our community and serve as a drawcard for elite tournaments to be played locally” , an ecstatic Mayor of City of Monash Brian Little said.

“This announcement reflects Monash’s position as a centre for sport, health, and education. We thank the State Government for this investment and look forward to delivering this outstanding project to our community” Mr Little added.

Boroondara Council struck an agreement with the North East Link Project in July to move the tennis centre outside the municipality, ensuring the nearby Freeway Golf Course could retain its 18-holes and preventing further impacts to existing open space in Boroondara.

The new tennis centre is expected to open in mid-2023 with local tennis clubs moving in soon after. The Boroondara Tennis Centre will continue to operate until late 2022.

“Tennis Victoria is grateful to the North East Link Project for their support of tennis. With the need for the relocation of the Boroondara Tennis Centre resulting from the North East Link project, we are pleased to hear that a new facility is to be built in Melbourne’sEast” Tennis Victoria’s CEO Ruth Holdaway MBE said.