No Christmas joy for Victorian job seekers

The latest payroll jobs data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows no sign of a recovery in jobs in Victoria leading up to Christmas. Job seekers are in pain.

The figures for the week ending 28 November, show Victoria still suffering the largest decline in payroll jobs of any state or territory since the start of the pandemic, with payroll jobs down 4.3 per cent since mid-March.

“The payroll job numbers released today show that Victorians looking for work can expect little hope on the horizon in the lead up to Christmas”, Shadow Treasurer Louise Staley said.

“Victoria is still suffering a jobs crisis overall, with small and medium businesses bearing the brunt of this crisis. This has resulted in thousands of Victorians losing their jobs, with little hope of getting work.”

Not only job seekers, Victorian small and medium businesses are also still suffering with payroll jobs in businesses employing fewer than 20 employees down 6.1 per cent and for businesses with between 20 and 199 employees down 6.7 per cent.

“Victorian small and medium businesses have suffered the most as a result of the second wave, caused by Labor’s bungled hotel quarantine program and inadequate contact tracing”, Ms Staley added.

Also read: case against cuts to JobKeeper, JobSeeker programs

This fall is compared to businesses with over 200 employees, which have only gone down by 2.1 per cent.

These figures that are worse than any other state, show that the recovery in jobs numbers occurring in the rest of Australia is just not happening in Victoria.\

“Labor has no plan to get these small and medium businesses, which are the backbone of Victoria’s economy, going again.

“Only the Liberal Nationals have a plan to get Victorians back to work and back in business.”