KFC Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat fined

Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, December 12.

Brisbane Heat has been fined $50,000, with $20,000 suspended for the remainder of the KFC BBL|10 season for a breach of sections 1, 3, 4 and 9 of the COVID-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams.

Lynn and Lawrence have each been issued a report and notice of charge under section 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Both players have accepted a $10,000 fine, with $4,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL|10 season.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity & Security, said:

“The Code of Conduct charges issued today relate to alleged breaches of protocols that are in place in order to protect our players, officials, staff and the wider community.

“Potential COVID-19 hotspots and related impacts on State borders remain a challenge for the league and it is imperative that all protocols are adhered to, giving us the best opportunity to move around the country and execute the full schedule.”

“While Australia’s current COVID-19 infection rate remains low, we must ensure that appropriate measures are taken to reduce the possibility of any player, staff member or official being connected to a declared hot spot. State/Territory Governments enforced isolation and restrictions for crossing borders for declared hot spots may impact the individuals involved, the team and potentially jeopardise the BBL season.

“Medically, this particular breach was lower risk, but actions of this kind have the potential to compromise the integrity of and confidence in our bio-security protocols.

“We’d like to thank Queensland Cricket, the Brisbane Heat, the ACA and both players for their cooperation throughout this investigation.”