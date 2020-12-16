Australian agriculture sector will be $100 billion by 2030

The Australian Parliament’s Agriculture and Water Resources Committee has published its report Growing Australia: Inquiry into growing Australian agriculture to $100 billion by 2030.

The Committee’s inquiry considered how the Australian agriculture could reach the target set by the National Farmers’ Federation to grow the sector to a farmgate value of $100 billion by 2030.

The Committee Chair, Mr Rick Wilson MP, described this target as ambitious but achievable and noted that ‘Australian producers have a strong track record of taking advantage of economic opportunities and delivering productivity growth over the long-term.’

‘Australian farmers have consistently identified and embraced new technologies and techniques that can improve their businesses. This innovative mindset makes our producers well placed to benefit from the digital technologies that are rapidly becoming central to the process of farming.’ Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson also highlighted the importance of exports to the sector, stating ‘there is perhaps no issue that will affect the trajectory of Australian agriculture more than our ability to expand and diversify our export markets. The quality of Australian produce is recognised globally, and to take advantage of this reputation we must continually look for opportunities to expand into new markets, as well as seek productivity improvements that allow our producers to remain ahead of the game in competitive international markets’, Mr Wilson added.

The report includes recommendations aimed at promoting adoption of innovative new technologies, developing a national biosecurity strategy, increasing export market access for Australian producers, and attracting young people to undertake a career in agriculture.

The report can be found at the inquiry website.