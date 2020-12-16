A summer of Backyard cricket where you Bat for Change

Batting for Change to launch inaugural National Backyard Cricket Day this

This January, Batting for Change will be calling on Australian families and cricket fans to play a game of backyard cricket and raise much-needed funds to support education projects in Australia and in cricket-playing nations overseas. The fun and games are all part of National Backyard Cricket Day, launching on Sunday 31 January 2021.

The inaugural event is backed by cricketing royalty; Justin Langer, Alex Blackwell, Ryan Carters, Russel Arnold, Alyssa Healy, Ed Cowan, and Michael Holding are all on board as official campaign ambassadors.

Ted Alexander, Chair of Batting for Change, a fundraising arm of the well-known charity, The LBW Trust said, “National Backyard Cricket day is an opportunity for the community to come together and create fun memories after what’s been an extremely challenging 12 months, while supporting an important cause at the same time.”

“The pandemic and subsequent recession have had a severe impact on rural areas in Australia as well as the communities we support in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, Tanzania, Indonesia and Afghanistan. We’re proud to have been able to help people in these cricket-playing countries complete their tertiary education, and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing community support which allows us to continue to do this.”

Ambassador, Justin Langer added, “I’m a huge supporter of Batting for Change. We’ve all got amazing memories of playing backyard cricket, so the 31st of January is a great opportunity to get all your family and friends together and raise some important funds for some unbelievable initiatives.”

David Vaux, Chair of The LBW Trust said “The funds raised from National Backyard

Cricket will be split equally between much needed grants for community libraries across Australia and the LBW Trust’s overseas education programs.”

The Governor General, David Hurley, will be hosting a game of backyard cricket at Government House in Canberra on February 4, where Batting for Change will announce total funds raised.

Event registrations are now open

While gathering in large numbers can be challenging due to current COVID-19 restrictions, Batting for Change encourages smaller groups of immediate family, friends, workmates and more to gather outdoors and enjoy a fun afternoon of cricket together. While the official launch date is January 31, anyone can arrange a game any time during the month of January and it will still be considered part of National Backyard Cricket Day.

For more information or to register an event, please visit https://nationalbackyardcricket.com/. Anyone can donate even if they are not able to host or participate in a game.