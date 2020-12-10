Virat Kohli fastest to score 12,000 ODI runs’ record

Ever since Sachin entered the cricket world, his greatness and comparisons with game’s greats have been dominating the statistics charts. But on this Australian tour, it is Virat Kohli has gone into the cricketing history by becoming the fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). When Kohli reached went to bat in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Manuka Oval, he he knew he was onto this big record.

Players who have scored 12,000 ODI runs



Batsman & Innings taken to score the milestone

Virat Kohli – 242 Innings

Sachin Tendulkar – 300 Innings

Ricky Ponting – 314 Innings

Kumar Sangakkara – 336 Innings

Sanath Jayasuriya – 379 Innings

Mahela Jayawardene – 399 Innings

Becoming the fastest in the game to score 12,000 ODI runs, Virat Kohli has taken just 242 innings in 251 matches to score 12,000 ODI runs, 58 innings less than legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had reached the landmark in 300 ODI innings in 309 matches. Kohli averages close to 60 in the ODI format which he has dominated over the years.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is third in the list as he had taken 314 innings in 323 matches to score 12,000 runs in ODIs. Then come Kumar Sangakkara 336 innings in 359 matches, Sanath Jayasuria in 379 innings in 390 matches and Mahela Jayawardene in 399 innings in 426 matches.

Kohli’s other records are:

86 Tests and 7240 runs

82 T20Is and 2,794 runs respectively.

Kohli is the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 ODI appearances.

Tendulkar is still the most played player of India. Sachin’s criket has the following stats:

463 ODIs with 18,426 runs (including 49 hundreds)

200 Tests scoring 15,921 runs.

1 T20I with 10 runs.