Winning 1st T20 India take 1-0 lead in T20 series

Yesterday was a day when God seemed to be on India’s side. Ravindra Jadeja’s head injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise as India brought in Yuzvendra Chahal as a substitute who turned out to be the perfect concussion substitute. India’s impressive 11-run victory over Australia in the first T20 International gave them Canberra Clean Sweep (winning both games 3rd ODI and 1st T20) to cherish.

An injured Ravindra Jadeja did his part with the bat in smashing an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls to propel India to 161/7, Chahal his substitute as a bowler took 3/25 against a home team caught completely off-guard.

The hosts were restricted to 150/7.

Justin Langer clashed with match referee David Boon over the controversial concussion substitution which, as Langer felt, proved ominous for Australia.

After India made 161, Australia started well. But their chase stumbled after an 56-run opening stand between Finch and D’Arcy Short, with Chalal taking 3-25 to be named man of the match.

Also read: Australia flounders as India emerges as leader in T20 and Test Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal had started the game on the bench. Jadeja was playing in the Indian eleven batting first. Having suffered an apparent hamstring injury in the previous over and clearly struggling to run, Jadeja top edged a Mitchell Starc bouncer into his helmet batting in the final over of India’s innings.

He but did not receive an on-field assessment.

Under the ICC’s rules, a doctor’s assessment has to happen at the end of the over. But in this case, the innings had concluded.

Thus after being notified of the assessment which took place between the two innings, the match referee David Boon was informed who allowed Jadeja to be replaced by Chahal, to the absolute ire of Justin langer.

Langer could be seen in a heated discussion with match referee David Boon in the innings break, as Jadeja was replaced by Chahal.

Chahal was the most important Indian bowler in this 1st T20 as he took all three top Aussie wickets that of Finch, Smith and Wade.