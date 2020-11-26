Which star sign will make you Instagram famous?

Research is out on how to become famous on social media, especially Instagram. It is all in your stars. Can you believe it? Read on.

Instagram is undeniably one of the most popular social media platforms and we are all guilty of stalking the lives of our favourite celebrities.

Whether it is looks, money or talent, some people are more prone to becoming famous on social media than others. But can their star sign play a role in becoming an online sensation?

Leading experts at PsychicWorld.com were keen to explore the most followed celebrities on Instagram, to reveal the most popular star sign among them, highlighting which star sign is most likely to make you Insta-famous.

STAR SIGN % OF TOP 10 INSTAGRAM CELEBRITIES’ STAR SIGNS Cancer 30 Aquarius 20 Taurus 18 Leo 12 Libra 10 Virgo 7 Pisces 3 Aries 0 Sagittarius 0 Scorpio 0 Gemini 0 Capricorn 0

HIGHLIGHTS:

If you are a Cancer (June 21st – July 22) or an Aquarius (January 20 – February 19), you could be in with a chance at becoming Instagram famous – so now’s the time to make your move!

After all, it comes as no surprise as those with the star sign of Cancer are known to be intuitive and emotionally invested. In fact, 30% of the most famous people on Instagram are Cancers. For example, pop princess Ariana Grande who despite ranking second with the most Instagram followers (206,539,167) has clear qualities for someone who is a Cancer.

Whilst 20% of celebrities analysed had the star sign Aquarius. Cristiano Ronaldo who leads the way for the most followers at 242,234,591 is an Aquarius. Perhaps it’s a given seeing as those with an Aquarius zodiac sign are regarded as progressive, idealistic, and highly creative.

In third place is the star sign Taurus with 18% of the celebrities analysed a match for this star sign. American actor Dwayne Jonson who is better known as the Rock is a Taurus and ranked third with 203,624,154 followers. This seems to be a fitting match as those with a Taurus sign are known to be determined and ambitious.

Virgo and Pisces are some of the star signs least likely to result in success, with only 7% and 3% respectively. Pop star Justin Bieber who ranked eighth is a Pisces, while one of the world’s best-selling recording artists Beyoncé is a Virgo ranking just above Justin Bieber at number seven.

The star signs that did not feature on the list include Aries, Sagittarius, Scorpios, Gemini’s and Capricorns.

Psychic World looked into 200 popular Instagram celebrities by using Statista, ranking them using social blade according to the number of followers they have. Once the list was put together, the star signs for each celebrity were pulled, and tallied to see which one came out as the most popular.