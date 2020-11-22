India’s Best Dancer: Malaika to set stage on fire

A counter to Zee TV’s Dance India Dance, Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer found its top five finalists last week — Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Shubranil Paul and Paramdeep Singh. Malaika Arora, former wife of Arbaaz Khan and now the most glamorous judge of the show, along with other judges of the show will perform at the show’s grand finale on Sunday, November 22. Malaika will set the stage on fire while performing on Munni Badnaam, Anarkali and Chaiya Chaiya.

The show is being judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis. Besides the contestants, judges and guests will also be seen performing. Said Malaika Arora said, “I am very excited for the grand finale episode, and also a little nervous as I will be performing on my songs, but the energy level and passion that the contestants bring to the stage is mind-blowing and looking at them perform, I am really looking forward to my performance! The top five finalists are amazing in their own dance styles and have time and again proved that the stage has truly found talent that is unreal. I wish all the luck to the top five contestants and am sure that the audience will choose the best from the best.”

About India’s Best Dancer

Through the show India’s Best Dancer, Sony Entertainment network provided a platform for dancers between the age group of 15 – 30 years. India’s to showcase the journey of the best dancing talent in India who, with their solo performances, competed to win the title.

During the Auditions, the contestants were given 90 seconds on the clock to impress the judges with at least 3 Power Moves to head further in the competition. The judges were supposed to look for Entertainment, Newness, and Technique in the contestant’s performance. That was followed by Mega Auditions saw the selected contestants battle it out solos, in 2s (pairs) and 3s (threes) to move into the next round. And finally top 12 candidates were chosen to be introduced to Indian with the Grand Premiere on Sony television. The Top 12 contestants were given a respective mentor in their journey through to the Grand Finale to be aired on Sunday, November 22. The Top 12 contestants had to keep winning the hearts of the judges and the audience in order to avoid elimination and the final five were selected who will be fighting it out for the title of India’s Best Dancer 2020.