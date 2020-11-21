Actor Ranveer Singh blamed mocking SSR in the new Bingo Ad

With the new Bingo ad, it seems all hell has broken loose on Ranveer Singh, who has been called all sorts of names from joker to anything…

The reasons – fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput feel the ad clearly mocks at their idol for whom they are still waiting to get justice.

The ad featuring actor Ranveer Singh, is two flavours of Mad Angle chips in Pizza and Cheese flavours. While enjoying the snack Ranveer has to face some nosy elders who ask him, “Beta, aage ka kya plan hai (what is your plan for the future)?”

Playing the youngster fed up with the questions, he devises a way to put an end to their never ending queries once and for all.

“Paradoxical photons of atrangi algorithm ko E = mc2 mein laga kar interstellar Mitra Mandal conference ke aliens ki feelings match karne ka plan hai,” he replies, leaving them in stunned silence.

The use of this ridiculing way with spouting off complex physics terms in a gibberish sentence is no less than mocking Sushant Singh Rajput for his fans. And that is not on at all.

And the heavens befell on both Ranveer and Bingo, makers of Mad Angle Chips.

“#BoycottBingo: @BingoSnacks Takedown that New Bingo Ad with Mr Cartoon – Ranvir Ching ! It Indirectly Points to Our Sushant Singh Rajput. If you’ll not take it down & will not remove Mr Ranvir Cartoon Ching ,You’ll have to face Further Consequences from the public by boycotting,” a tweet read.

what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial

never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul!#BoycottBingo

Sharanya Nidhi( SSRWARRIOR)

I think Bingo ad was made with the sole purpose of mocking ssrians and their fight using “HIDDEN SYMBOLISM” but apparent enough . Ranveer singh is pissed off actually everyone in bullywud is shocked to see the “PURE” love sushi is getting which they can never imagine to get.

DAYANAND BAIRAGI

See how Ranveer Singh and bingo together make fun of SSR. Their tagline should be “Brand of India but not pride of India” #BoycottBingo #RepublicRoar4SSR

The media reports say Bingo has attempted to clarify saying the ad was shot a year ago, before Sushant Singh Rajput died.