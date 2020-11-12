Sex, Scandal & Seduction: top 10 erotic novels revealed

Heart Rate Test reveals STEAMIEST Erotic Novel!

From blushing vocab to lip-biting moments, erotic novels have had pulses pumping since Jilly Cooper’s 1985 book Riders. With steamy sentences and intense page turns, experts at OnBuy.com wanted to see how high heart rates soar when reading these sensual stories. After finding the top 10 erotic novels ranked on goodreads.com, OnBuy analysts gave 609 readers a copy of each top 10 novels and tested their heart rate when reading.

Securing first place is New York Times bestselling author, Maya Banks! Raising heart rates to a whopping 137 beats per minute (BPM) with her erotic and action-packed novel Sweet Surrender.

In second place is British author E.L. James with her first instalment of the Fifty Shades novel series, Fifty Shades of Grey. This dominating, steamy book pushes pulses up to 131 BPM!

International bestselling author Sylvia Day ranks in third place with her adult romance novel Bared to You. The first book in the global trilogy phenomenon raised heart rates to 128 BPM.

In fourth place, with her second instalment from the Fifty Shades trilogy, is E.L. James with Fifty Shades Darker – raising readers’ pulses to 122 BPM.

Shayla Black comes in fifth place with the first book of the Wicked Lovers Series, Wicked Ties. With nearly 80 novels under her belt and writing for 20 years, it’s no wonder this bestselling author can raise hearts to 120 BPM.

Adult novelist Sylvia Day makes the top 10 again, placing sixth with the second instalment in the Crossfire Series. Reflected in You makes pulses soar to an average 115 BPM.

In seventh place is E.L. James’ final book in the Fifty Shades trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed. Mr. Grey and Anastasia Steele get readers’ hearts up to 113 BPM.

Olivia Cunning comes in eighth place (110 BPM) with her second edition to the Sinners on Tour Series, Rock Hard.

In ninth place is Shayla Black with her second book in the Wicked Lovers Series, Decadent. This erotic novel gets readers’ hearts up to 109 BPM.

Olivia Cunning comes in last place, with the first instalment of her seven-book series Sinners on Tour. Backstage Pass, the love, sex, and rock ‘n’ roll novel gets readers to 103 BPM.

Methodology

609 book fans took part in a six-month trial. Over the course of six months, participating book fans were asked to wear a heart rate tracker while reading the 10 books featured in this study for the first time.

Respondents were asked to start the monitoring app as soon as they started reading the book, and to switch off as soon as they put the book down.

The average BPM reading per book was used for the purpose of this press release.

Please note: A resting heart rate is measured by counting the number of beats per minute (BPM). A “normal” heart rate ranges between 60-100 BPM – this is an average of 80 BPM.