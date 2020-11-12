Diwali 2020 Movie Marathon on SBS

From epic romance to supernatural comedy, SBS World Movies is celebrating Diwali 2020 with a movie marathon that has something for everyone.

Celebrate the Indian festival of lights with an early evening marathon this Saturday November 14 from 3:30pm. here is the choicest list:

Manje Bistre (2017) 3.30pm

While getting prepared for his sister’s wedding, a young man attempts to woo a girl whose marriage to another man has already been fixed.



Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) 6.00pm

Titu is going to marry a perfect woman named Sweety. Titu’s best-friend Sonu doubts Sweety’s character and tries to break the marriage while Sweety tries to do opposite which leads to war between bromance and romance.

Lion (2016) 8.30pm

A five-year-old Indian boy is adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost hundreds of kilometres from home. 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018) 10.40pm

In order to find his estranged father after his dedicated mother dies, an Indian street magician travels to France.



Subedar Joginder Singh (2018) 12.25am

A biographical feature film on Subedar Joginder Singh. He fought three wars for India before achieving martyrdom in the Sino-Indian War of 1962, while commanding a platoon in North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA). The story portrays his character and motivation in the scene of battle.

Stree (2018) 3am

Once a year, men in a small-town fear abduction by an eccentric female spirit. A young tailor dismisses the idea of the ghost, until he falls for her.

With such a fine selection of movies in this festive movie marathon, you cannot complain of getting too much entertainment.