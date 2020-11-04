Rohit Sharma: ‘Looks like I’m fit and fine’

Last Month when BCCI named Test, ODI and T20 squads for the Australian tour, two prominent names of Rohit Sharma and Sihant Sharma were missing. Rohit was not named in any form of the game squad because there had been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma’s injury. Rohit had missed the last four matches for Mumbai Indians as well.

But believe it or not, Rohit has already returned to the Mumbai Indians’ playing XI and on Tuesday he led his side against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When the on-field broadcaster Murali Kartik asked him about the fuss about his injury, Rohit replied that it looks like he is fit and fine.

“… Looks like I’m fit and fine. We are resting some key bowlers – Bumrah and Boult will rest, Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni will replace them. I am coming in place of Jayant Yadav,” Rohit said at the toss.

After naming the squads for Australian tour without Rohit and Ishant Sharma, the BCCI had said they would be monitoring the fitness of these two players and if they are fit to play, they would be considered to be included in the Indian playing XI.

Hoping there is no conspiracy theories at play, the ‘fitness issue’ seems to have been complicated further with multiple photos and videos released by Mumbai Indians, where Rohit leads in IPL showing him batting in the nets without any discomfort.

Shall we see this graceful tactician of modern day cricket in action in Australia this summer is a question every cricket lover down under needs answered. With his defence and stroke play as solid and as legendary as that of late cricketing great Dean Jones, it will be a tribute to ‘Deano’ to see Rohit play at the MCG on the Boxing Day this COVID-19 affected Summer of 2020 Cricket.

If the assurance given by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to Hindustan Times is genuine, we will see Rohit Sharma taking the crease on the morning of Boxing Day at the great MCG, come December 26, 2020”, says Nayan Billimoria- Kumar, an Australian Indian of South African, Fijian descent.

“With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times clearing the air on the issue.

The news on Ishant Sharma’s recovery is also good and it is hoped that the senior speedster will be available for the Tests against Australia.

The series against Australia gets underway on November 27.