Mumbai Police defends Rhea FIR

In the probe of death of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), Team Rhea’s Plan B is progressing well. The night before she went into NCB’s custody, she registered an FIR (Rhea FIR) against SSR sister’s for arranging medical prescriptions for medicines administered to him by them, without the doctor actually seeing and consulting SSR.

The first information report (FIR) lodged by Rhea against the sisters was for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother SSR.

After Rhea Chakraborty lodged the FIR against SSR sisters, they were booked by Bandra Police.

After Rhea managed to lodge the FIR at Bandra Police station stating there late into the night (reportedly until 1.30 AM), Rhea was taken into custody by the NCB, the next morning.

While Rhea was in NCB custody, the sisters filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to have the Rhea FIR against them quashed.

Now that Rhea is out on bail, first (last week) she filed an affidavit accusing the sisters of causing irreparable damage to SSR’s health which resulted in his death.

And along similar lines, now Mumbai police officer (Bandra Police station’s Senior Inspector) Nikhil Kapse has filed an affidavit in support of police action of registering the FIR against the SSR sisters and more importantly – police taking cognizance of the fact that the FIR disclosed ‘a crime had been committed’.

Mumbai Police have informed Bombay High Court they were duty-bound to book actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters as the complaint lodged against them by Rhea Chakraborty “disclosed commission of offence”.

Supporting Rhea’s application to dismiss the SSR sisters’ petition, the affidavit (by Mumbai police) was filed on Monday November 2.

Nikhil Kapse in the affidavit submits that the police were neither damaging the reputation of the SSR sisters or any deceased person nor trying to “influence or derail” the probe being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by registering the FIR against Rajput’s sisters.

“The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence,” Nikhil Kapse submits in the affidavit.

“FIR lodged at Mumbai seeks investigation into alleged offence of conspiracy, forgery, cheating and conspiracy by petitioners sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dr Tarun Kumar and others for fabricating medical prescription to procure and administer controlled drugs/psychotropic substances to Sushant Singh Rajput without his actual examination. FIR also seeks investigations into the possibility of deterioration of his mental health and eventual suicide pursuant to the said conspiracy,” Nikhil Kapse further submits in the affidavit said.

“This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai Police were duty-bound to register the FIR,” Kapse further submits.

In line with the order passed by the Supreme Court handing over the probe to the CBI on August 19, Kapse submits in the affidavit that the Mumbai police has referred all relevant documents pertaining to the FIR to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI has taken the position that the Mumbai Police should not have registered the FIR in the matter.

Opposing the stand taken by the CBI, the Mumbai police says the purview of the CBI investigation does not cover the allegations in the Rhea FIR.

“The case being probed by the CBI is one registered by the deceased’s father in Bihar. On the other hand, the FIR lodged by the Mumbai police is by Rhea Chakraborty seeking investigation for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu and doctor Tarun Kumar,” Nikhil Kapse affidavit says.

The case goes before the division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik on Wednesday, November 4.