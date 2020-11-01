SSR tribute at Celebrate India Inc.’s Digital Diwali 2020

Melbourne gets ‘Sushant’s Point’ – a memorial for Sushant

While COVID-19 has badly affected many social activities since the start of the year, the spirit of Celebrate India Inc. team was not going to be daunted by the restrictions in place, no matter what.

Led by the indefatigable Mr Arun Sharma and Mrs Jaya Sharma, the team started planning ahead of the easing of restrictions and decided to go digital with this year’s Fed Square Diwali 2020. And the program to be broadcast live from the main stage at Fed Square not only has got all the ingredients to spice up your celebrations, it is surprising giveaways for many competition and Cooking Master Class participants.

Fruit and Vegetable Rangoli

A Massive Rangoli to be constructed second time with vegetables and fruits on 31st Oct, by Jaya and team. It was the talk of the town and delight to the photographers the first time round. What a novel, brilliant idea to promote health during festivities with this unique element added to the Fed Square Diwali.

Cooking Master Class and 2 Months Grocery Giveaways

Cooking Master class will be held on 3rd November. Organizers are asking international students to register, so first 125 students will receive Diwali Gift Packs which will have enough groceries for 2 months.

Details:

MASTER CLASS with Chef Jasvinder Singh (Jessi)

Celebrate India Inc. has organised a Master Class with an internationally renowned Chef Jasvinder Singh to learn how to cook some healthy food on the run and a Diwali sweet.

Jessi is known for his well-known brands like Horn Please, Daughter in-law, Mr. Brownie in Melbourne, Aunty Ji in Sydney and Babu Ji in New York.

As we all know that this year has challenged everyone. Uncertainty has affected us all in some way or the other. A section of the community facing quite a tough time is the International students.

“Celebrate India team with the support of Indya Foods have decided to provide Diwali Food gift packs to first 125 International students who will register for this Master Class”, Mr Arun Sharma told Bharat Times.

It is a humble effort by the Celebrate India team to bring some joy for the young ones going through difficult times away from their families.

And to make it even sweeter, “These gift packs will be personally delivered to their homes by the committee members within the Melbourne Metropolitan Region (50kms from CBD)”, Mr Sharma added.

Light for Diwali Competition 2020 1st November – 30th November 2020

Celebrate India Inc. invites you to illuminate your homes/ businesses for Diwali till Xmas. This is one good way to spread positivity and joy during these challenging times due to COVID-19 and get a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Though it is not a condition, we encourage you all to keep the lights on till Christmas, to celebrate the spirit of both festivals and share the festivities beyond the religious boundaries.

You can illuminate your house and your business and enter in two categories Home and Business.

Record a maximum of 60 seconds video on your phone, showcasing your Diwali lighting. While recording please include a message stating, “what this illumination for Diwali means to you and your family”.

Send your video via WhatsApp to 0430 211 245 providing your category and Name, Address, Contact Phone and Email ID.

Please note: Ensure that your video does not include any banners/ advertisement; otherwise the entry will be disqualified. Winners will be notified and announced on our Facebook page by 20th December 2020. Judges decision will be final and non-contestable.

Sushant’s Point in Melbourne

Sushant Singh Rajput to get a permanent ‘home’ in Melbourne, thanks to the visionary team of Celebrate Indian Inc. This is perhaps the best tribute in the world to the late actor, which cannot be superseded but only matched by his family, friends and fans anywhere in the world.

The team of Celebrate Indian Inc. have arranged to donate over 85 trees, plants and a seat to Werribee Mansion, Parks Vic, in honour of SSR, a conservationist. That will be called SUSHANT”s POINT.

“On 14 June this year, we tragically lost a bright, young and extremely actor Sushant who touched our hearts. He was a conservationist and now his memory will have a ‘home’ in Melbourne”, Mr Sharma proudly added.

This year’s Diwali was going to be 15th Fed Square Diwali by the untiring team and although they have had to re-calibrate their plans and program to celebrate the milestone, providing a permanent place to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput in Melbourne’s historic Werribee Park, housing the famous Werribee Mansion built in 1877, equals a whole lot of milestones achieved on the way.

Please log in to watch the broadcast of virtual Diwali 2020 by the team which will feature a ‘jam packed, full on mast’ program compacted into a three hour celebrations featuring India’s culture rich classical, semi-classical performances with a special tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.