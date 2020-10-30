Fawad Chaudhry admits Pakistan’s role in Pulwama

When Pulwama happened last year, it was always suspected that Pakistan had a hand in it. Almost 48 India soldiers and security personnel lost their lives in Pulwama on February 14, 2019 when a vehicle laden with explosives was driven into a convoy of Indian security services hitting and killing many soldiers on the spot. Yesterday, on the floor of Pakistani parliament, a Pakistani minister of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry minister for Science and Technology made open admission of Pakistan’s hand in the attack and claimed victory for it. He was recorded bragging on the floor of parliament that his country had entered India and beaten it on its own soil.

Now claimed by Pakistan as their own, the attacker was a member of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“Hum ne Hindustan ko Ghuss ke Mara Hai (We have entered and attacked India),” said Fawad Chaudhry, the science of technology minister in the Imran Khan cabinet, well backed up by cheering squad of other parliamentarians amid clapping from the ruling party MPs.

“The victory in Pulwama is a victory for the people of Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan,” Fawad Chaudhry added.

“We are all stakeholders in it”, the minister said claiming the credit goes to all Pakistanis.

He said it was a matter of pride for Pakistan “the way we entered India and beat them at Pulwama.”

He went on to say that it was cause for great embarrassment for the Indian political leadership and the Indian media.

This well thought out reply to the comments made a day earlier in the parliament by the former speaker and MP from the PML-N party, Ayaz Sadiq, proves beyond any doubt that Pakistan sponsors terror in India.

Ayaz Sadiq a day earlier had alleged that the Pakistani leadership under Imran Khan had panicked after the Pulwama attack and the subsequent shooting down of an Indian air force place.

Having a go at the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ayaz Sadiq had criticized Imran Khan’s eagerness and haste to take the decision and announce it that the Indian pilot would be returned. He said the decision was taken even before the Prime Minister even met with the country’s political leadership. He suggested panic had enveloped the Imran Khan government was so panicked and “the legs of the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi kept on shaking from fear.”

Fawad Chaudhry was angry and disappointed that Ayaz Sadiq had gone against the interests of the state of Pakistan by issuing false and shameful statements.

“Criticise the government but don’t criticise the state,” he told the former speaker of the house Ayaz Sadiq. “But he should have some shame on how he has lied,” he added.

Although caught on camera making the claim, later, perhaps upon realizing the international implications of it all, Fawad Chaudhry claimed he speech had been “misrepresented” by the Indian media.

He claimed the Indian media has “once again acted with gross irresponsibility” by misrepresenting his speech.

A spokesperson of Fawad Chaudhry’s ministry said in a statement “Pakistan has always upheld the international norms of peace and tranquility”, and believes in mutual co-existence and cordial relations with its neighbouring countries.