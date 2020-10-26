Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence on Sushant’s death

It took Uddhav Thackeray 113 days to break his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) but he chose not to open up nevertheless. The Maharashtra chief minister took a coded route to take a veiled dig at those who were seeking justice for SSR.

Without naming actress Kangana Ranaut he said there were people who used the controversy to express their hatred for the state of Maharashtra and left no stone unturned to defame it.

Like a protective father rather than a seasoned leader, Chief Minister Uddhav clearly sided with his son Aditya Thackeray going after those who had targeted his son in relation the death of SSR saying, “those crying for justice for Bihar’s son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra’s sons”.

The Shiv Sena chief was speaking at his party’s annual Dussehra rally at the Savarkar hall in Dadar. The venue for the festival was changed the usual venue of Shivaji Park to Savarkar hall due to COVID-19.

Also attacking Kangana, the Chief Minister said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India”.

Kangana Ranaut had kicked up a controversy after she compared Mumbai with PoK when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her not to come back to the city if she felt unsafe there.

Kangana had also been critical of the handling of SSR’s death probe by the Mumbai Police and thus the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena-led coalition government.

Although the investigation was handed over to the CBI on August 19, no one knows how much progress made after 67 days.

There were rumours that some high profile politician and his Bollywood friends – Bollywood biggies were involved in the alleged murder of Sushant Singh Rajput.

With Uddhav taking aim now in public albeit indirectly, it does not augur well for the warriors of SSR while the lone embattled TV warrior for SSR is now embroiled in his own legal stoush with the Mumbai police having his entire staff facing an FIR and being put under interrogation muscle of the Mumbai Police. And the situation gets more serious with the introduction of former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, a controversial encounter specialist back into the force of Param Bir Singh and put in charge of the stoush with Arnab Goswami and his Republic Media network.