2020 Asia Pacific Screen Forum program announced

The 2nd Asia Pacific Screen Forum celebrates cultural diversity and cinematic excellence by linking screen creatives across the vast Asia Pacific as never before.

The 6-day conference will deliver a hit of optimism on what the future of the industry has in store as it regenerates after a tumultuous year globally. This will be the first screen industry conference in Australia and one of the first in the world since COVID-19 created global shutdowns.

The event is presented by the Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ prestigious Academy of filmmakers, one of the largest film Academies in the world and the most diverse, with Jack Thompson AM PhD as President.

The global line-up of leading filmmaking and industry talent hail from eighteen countries and areas and the event is set to be more accessible and inclusive than ever before as it goes digital.

From a Cannes Palme d’Or Winner from Turkey, to an international critical sensation from Republic Korea and an Indian box office smash hit director, participants will have the opportunity to engage with a phenomenal line-up of award-winning filmmakers whose projects have wowed audiences across the world.

Tracey Vieira, Chair of Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) said “We are thrilled to present this programme to the global and local screen industry and engage in meaningful conversations about cultural stories for the screens of the future.

The forum will provide new visions for diversity and inclusion, explore leadership through the female lens and look to the Asia Pacific as it continues to offer a diverse and fascinating depth of stories that are exciting audiences all over the world”.

The week-long series of events will be accessible free online to participants right across the vast region as well as in person at Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast.

The programme includes a range of panel events and intimate roundtable discussions with an accompanying screening programme for local participants.

Open to screen industry and featuring APSA Academy Members, the week is designed to spark lively screen culture conversations with a strong focus on the themes of inclusion, excellence in craft, and women in the industry.

The events will take place 20 – 26 November in the lead up to the previously announced Award Presentation on the evening of Thursday 26 November.

WRITER / DIRECTORS – THE FUTURE OF STORYTELLING – Wednesday 25 November

Our diverse panel delve into the future of screen stories, where inclusion and diverse representation will reinvigorate and enrich the storytelling of the future in its many forms.

Participating filmmakers: Ivan Ayr (India), Mouly Surya (Indonesia), Anurag Kashyap (India), Anthony Chen (Singapore).

For full program details click here.

The Forum is presented by the Asia Pacific Screen Academy, with the support of Screen Queensland, in partnership with Home of The Arts (HOTA), Motion Picture Association, the Australian International Movie Convention and Women in Film and Television Queensland (WIFT).