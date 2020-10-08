Indian candidates Council elections 2020

Indian candidates dominate 2020 Council elections

This month all local councils (except the Casey City Council, South Gippsland Shire Council and Whittlesea City Council) in the state of Victoria are going to elect new councillors. Usually quiet achievers, the Indian diaspora is now also knocking on the power corridors if their interest in these elections is any guide. More than 130 Indian candidates of Indian /Asian origin have filed their nominations with the Victorian Electoral Commission.

There are people not only of Indian origin in the fray; there are Pakistani, Afghani, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan Australians who are contesting in 2020. There are a small number of people who had tried their luck last time. Although they could not win last time but that has not dampened their spirit and are more energized this time to make it.

Interestingly there are certain pockets in Melbourne – Wyndham(42), Melton(12), Dandenong(12), Hume(11), Monash(8), Cardinia(9) and Darebin(4) where there are multiple Indian candidates not only fighting against mainstream candidates but also against our own, such is the intensity of the battle this time. Take a look:

CountCandidate NameCouncil Name
1.Aijaz MoinuddinWyndham
2.ALAA SULTANWyndham
3.Ali HashmiWyndham
4.Amandeep KaurWyndham
5.Arnav SatiWyndham
6.Ashok SherwalWyndham
7.Azhar HabibWyndham
8.Balwant SinghWyndham
9.Bir BhartiWyndham
10.Bobby LakraWyndham
11.Dhiren TrivediWyndham
12.Firas HasanWyndham
13.Gary GrewalWyndham
14.Geetanjali GABAWyndham
15.Ghanshyam RamaniWyndham
16.Hasan NaimWyndham
17.KAMALDIP KAHMAWyndham
18.Kamran JavedWyndham
19.Kapil ThakkarWyndham
20.Karnav ThakarWyndham
21.Karnjit SinghWyndham
22.Ketankumar N. PatelWyndham
23.Khaled AjajWyndham
24.Khalid FarooqWyndham
25.KHALID HASSANWyndham
26.Lateefuddin MohammedWyndham
27.Md Mofizul IslamWyndham
28.MEHAK SHEIKHWyndham
29.Monty PrajapatiWyndham
30.Munish JoshiWyndham
31.Navpreet SinghWyndham
32.Nusrat IslamWyndham
33.Pratibha SharmaWyndham
34.Preet SinghWyndham
35.Ramesh SahanaWyndham
36.Rishi PrabhakaraWyndham
37.Rohit SinghWyndham
38.Sachin KheraWyndham
39.Sayeed AslamWyndham
40.Tawhid Millat PatwaryWyndham
41.Tejpreet SinghWyndham
42.Zahid MAZUMDERWyndham
43.Ajay PasupulateMelton
44.Deepti AlurkarMelton
45.Golam HaqueMelton
46.Gurjant SinghMelton
47.Gurpreet VermaMelton
48.Kubir Lal KHANALMelton
49.Kunwarpal SinghMelton
50.Mano PereraMelton
51.Rajinder KlairMelton
52.Shalini Ashika KumarMelton
53.Sukhpreet Singh MaanMelton
54.Surinder Singh BrarMelton
55.Ujjala CamilleriMelton
56.Vivek SharmaMelton
57.Ali AwanHume
58.Chalaka JayasinghaHume
59.Chandra BamunusingheHume
60.Guri SinghHume
61.Ravi RaguapathyHume
62.Ravinder KaurHume
63.Sarwan Singh SandhuHume
64.Shezad AliHume
65.Khalid Suhale ShukoorHume
66.Smiley SandhuHume
67.Taqdir Singh DeolHume
68.Abdirahman I. AliMelbourne
69.Jamal HakimMelbourne
70.Moti VisaMelbourne
71.Safaa HakimMelbourne
72.Amit PatelMonash
73.Anamika AnamikaMonash
74.Anjalee de SilvaMonash
75.Chitra Dhanalakshmi AngappanMonash
76.Mazharul ChowdhuryMonash
77.Narendra KushwahaMonash
78.Naureen ChoudhryMonash
79.Shashi KochharMonash
80.Anab MohamudYarra
81.Sandeep SarathyYarra
82.Anne MakhijaniWhitehorse
83.Nildhara GadaniWhitehorse
84.Ash VermaDarebin
85.Khush SinghDarebin
86.Nulliah SuryakumaranDarebin
87.Tim LaurenceDarebin
88.BEVINAKOPPA  GandhiKingston
89.Rez ChowdhuryKingston
90.Suren SurenderKingston
91.Bikram SinghMitchell
92.Jasdeep KocharMitchell
93.Vasalia GovenderMitchell
94.Brijlal ParikhCardinia
95.Jasbir SuropadaCardinia
96.Manbir SinghCardinia
97.Mandeep PremiCardinia
98.Nav MalhiCardinia
99.Nav Singh DhanohaCardinia
100.NavDeep Singh BalCardinia
101.Nilesh Kumar PatelCardinia
102.Shoeheli SunjidaCardinia
103.Dev OzaGlen Eira
104.Geraldine GonzalvesDandenong
105.Hayat RahimiDandenong
106.Irfan SyedDandenong
107.Liaqat KhanDandenong
108.Madhu WarnakulasuriyaDandenong
109.Moonsamy NaidooDandenong
110.Neelima PerikaDandenong
111.Pradeep HewavitharanaDandenong
112.Ravi ShannkarDandenong
113.Sam ShereeDandenong
114.Suresh ShanmugamDandenong
115.Vivekkumar DesaiDandenong
116.Chintan BharwadaStonnington
117.Sonali SanghviStonnington
118.Thurairajah ShanmugapalanManningham
119.Jay BHATMaroondah
120.Rajdeep Kaur KangMaribyrnong
121.Muhammad Nisar Ul MurtazaMoreland
122.Praveen KumarMoreland
123.Shanaka PereraMoreland
124.Philip PrasadFrankston
125.Rupinder SinghFrankston
126.Prabhat GaurMoorabool
127.Ranbir LambraHobsons Bay
128.Shavita KotakHobsons Bay
129.Harpreet WaliaBrimbank
130.Syed Tanveer HussainBrimbank

Let us hope a good number of our Indian candidates make it this time and we can see some Indians making their contribution to the state building and local decision making.

Make your Indian candidates win this 2020 Council elections!

