Indian candidates dominate 2020 Council elections

This month all local councils (except the Casey City Council, South Gippsland Shire Council and Whittlesea City Council) in the state of Victoria are going to elect new councillors. Usually quiet achievers, the Indian diaspora is now also knocking on the power corridors if their interest in these elections is any guide. More than 130 Indian candidates of Indian /Asian origin have filed their nominations with the Victorian Electoral Commission.

There are people not only of Indian origin in the fray; there are Pakistani, Afghani, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan Australians who are contesting in 2020. There are a small number of people who had tried their luck last time. Although they could not win last time but that has not dampened their spirit and are more energized this time to make it.

Interestingly there are certain pockets in Melbourne – Wyndham(42), Melton(12), Dandenong(12), Hume(11), Monash(8), Cardinia(9) and Darebin(4) where there are multiple Indian candidates not only fighting against mainstream candidates but also against our own, such is the intensity of the battle this time. Take a look:

Count Candidate Name Council Name 1. Aijaz Moinuddin Wyndham 2. ALAA SULTAN Wyndham 3. Ali Hashmi Wyndham 4. Amandeep Kaur Wyndham 5. Arnav Sati Wyndham 6. Ashok Sherwal Wyndham 7. Azhar Habib Wyndham 8. Balwant Singh Wyndham 9. Bir Bharti Wyndham 10. Bobby Lakra Wyndham 11. Dhiren Trivedi Wyndham 12. Firas Hasan Wyndham 13. Gary Grewal Wyndham 14. Geetanjali GABA Wyndham 15. Ghanshyam Ramani Wyndham 16. Hasan Naim Wyndham 17. KAMALDIP KAHMA Wyndham 18. Kamran Javed Wyndham 19. Kapil Thakkar Wyndham 20. Karnav Thakar Wyndham 21. Karnjit Singh Wyndham 22. Ketankumar N. Patel Wyndham 23. Khaled Ajaj Wyndham 24. Khalid Farooq Wyndham 25. KHALID HASSAN Wyndham 26. Lateefuddin Mohammed Wyndham 27. Md Mofizul Islam Wyndham 28. MEHAK SHEIKH Wyndham 29. Monty Prajapati Wyndham 30. Munish Joshi Wyndham 31. Navpreet Singh Wyndham 32. Nusrat Islam Wyndham 33. Pratibha Sharma Wyndham 34. Preet Singh Wyndham 35. Ramesh Sahana Wyndham 36. Rishi Prabhakara Wyndham 37. Rohit Singh Wyndham 38. Sachin Khera Wyndham 39. Sayeed Aslam Wyndham 40. Tawhid Millat Patwary Wyndham 41. Tejpreet Singh Wyndham 42. Zahid MAZUMDER Wyndham 43. Ajay Pasupulate Melton 44. Deepti Alurkar Melton 45. Golam Haque Melton 46. Gurjant Singh Melton 47. Gurpreet Verma Melton 48. Kubir Lal KHANAL Melton 49. Kunwarpal Singh Melton 50. Mano Perera Melton 51. Rajinder Klair Melton 52. Shalini Ashika Kumar Melton 53. Sukhpreet Singh Maan Melton 54. Surinder Singh Brar Melton 55. Ujjala Camilleri Melton 56. Vivek Sharma Melton 57. Ali Awan Hume 58. Chalaka Jayasingha Hume 59. Chandra Bamunusinghe Hume 60. Guri Singh Hume 61. Ravi Raguapathy Hume 62. Ravinder Kaur Hume 63. Sarwan Singh Sandhu Hume 64. Shezad Ali Hume 65. Khalid Suhale Shukoor Hume 66. Smiley Sandhu Hume 67. Taqdir Singh Deol Hume 68. Abdirahman I. Ali Melbourne 69. Jamal Hakim Melbourne 70. Moti Visa Melbourne 71. Safaa Hakim Melbourne 72. Amit Patel Monash 73. Anamika Anamika Monash 74. Anjalee de Silva Monash 75. Chitra Dhanalakshmi Angappan Monash 76. Mazharul Chowdhury Monash 77. Narendra Kushwaha Monash 78. Naureen Choudhry Monash 79. Shashi Kochhar Monash 80. Anab Mohamud Yarra 81. Sandeep Sarathy Yarra 82. Anne Makhijani Whitehorse 83. Nildhara Gadani Whitehorse 84. Ash Verma Darebin 85. Khush Singh Darebin 86. Nulliah Suryakumaran Darebin 87. Tim Laurence Darebin 88. BEVINAKOPPA Gandhi Kingston 89. Rez Chowdhury Kingston 90. Suren Surender Kingston 91. Bikram Singh Mitchell 92. Jasdeep Kochar Mitchell 93. Vasalia Govender Mitchell 94. Brijlal Parikh Cardinia 95. Jasbir Suropada Cardinia 96. Manbir Singh Cardinia 97. Mandeep Premi Cardinia 98. Nav Malhi Cardinia 99. Nav Singh Dhanoha Cardinia 100. NavDeep Singh Bal Cardinia 101. Nilesh Kumar Patel Cardinia 102. Shoeheli Sunjida Cardinia 103. Dev Oza Glen Eira 104. Geraldine Gonzalves Dandenong 105. Hayat Rahimi Dandenong 106. Irfan Syed Dandenong 107. Liaqat Khan Dandenong 108. Madhu Warnakulasuriya Dandenong 109. Moonsamy Naidoo Dandenong 110. Neelima Perika Dandenong 111. Pradeep Hewavitharana Dandenong 112. Ravi Shannkar Dandenong 113. Sam Sheree Dandenong 114. Suresh Shanmugam Dandenong 115. Vivekkumar Desai Dandenong 116. Chintan Bharwada Stonnington 117. Sonali Sanghvi Stonnington 118. Thurairajah Shanmugapalan Manningham 119. Jay BHAT Maroondah 120. Rajdeep Kaur Kang Maribyrnong 121. Muhammad Nisar Ul Murtaza Moreland 122. Praveen Kumar Moreland 123. Shanaka Perera Moreland 124. Philip Prasad Frankston 125. Rupinder Singh Frankston 126. Prabhat Gaur Moorabool 127. Ranbir Lambra Hobsons Bay 128. Shavita Kotak Hobsons Bay 129. Harpreet Walia Brimbank 130. Syed Tanveer Hussain Brimbank

Let us hope a good number of our Indian candidates make it this time and we can see some Indians making their contribution to the state building and local decision making.

Make your Indian candidates win this 2020 Council elections!