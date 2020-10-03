AIBC announces its Victorian chapter team

In the given uncertainties of post COVID-19 ‘new normal’, bilateral relations between powerhouses in the world will go a long way to bring the economic reconstruction strategies on track. India and Australia, although have a lot in common, their bilateral relations have been – not at the top of their respective agenda’s in either country despite the periodic impetus being added and highlighted in the media be it ‘kitna accha hai modi’ or the ‘samosa diplomacy’ only a few months back. Much can be achieved and it is up to the Indian diaspora here in Australia to play a significant role. Accepting the responsibility, the Australia India Business Council (the AIBC) launched in 1986, has been working both overtly and covertly to speed up the progress.

Since inception, it has been advocating to develop strong business, political, economic and community ties between the two countries.

“With Australia recognising the immense potential and growing economic profile of India judging by the relationship between the two Prime Ministers and like, now is the time to strengthen Government to Government, Business to Business and people to people linkages” the AIBC says through a press release.

Announcing its newly elected Victorian Chapter team, led by VCI Chapter President Ravneet Pahwa and Patron Vasan Srinivasan, the AIBC aims to become the transformation platform through ideas innovation for these linkages to be strengthened and furthered, particularly in the context of the Australia India Economic Strategy and the Victoria-India Strategy.

“To follow through with this aim, the AIBC, through a unanimous election for the very first time, has selected a new driven and united team of the Victorian Chapter. This team has a deep understanding of business, social, cultural, and economic factors to develop the relationship between India and Victoria – Australia”, added the press release.

The Victorian Chapter President Ravneet Pawha, is the Deputy Vice President of Global Engagement and CEO South Asia of Deakin University. Patron, Vasan Srinivasan is the first Indian to be appointed on the Australian Multicultural Council. He has enormous experience in building the relationship between India and Australia having accompanied Former Prime Minister Hon. John Howard, Former Victorian Opposition Leader Hon. Matthew Guy to India.

Besides Ms Pawha and Mr Srinivasan, the newly elected members of the Victoria Management Committee are:

Ms Dheepa Awtani, Ms Preeti Daga, Mr Karan Gandhok, Mr Sameer Manduskar, Mr Satyarth Mishra, Mrs Reet Phulwani, Ms Marianna Sarris and Mr Manjit Singh.

Working under the guidance of National AIBC Chair Mr Jim Varghese AM, the AIBC Victoria will help enhance Victoria-India and Australia-India relations.