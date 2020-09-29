Activist Kyle Magee halts work at Adani coal terminal

Kyle Magee, 36, has stopped work at Adani’s Abbot Point coal terminal this morning by walking into the port and locking himself to coal loading infrastructure.

Magee, using a colourfully painted and decorated metal elbow lock called a ‘love on’ attached himself to a coal conveyor belt to disrupt work. Magee states that his actions are in response to the continuation of work occurring at Adani’s Carmichael mine site.

“The death and destruction that is going to come out of this if the Galilee Basin coal is all taken out and burnt is hard to quantify. It’s absolutely huge” Magee states.

“It was 15 years ago that I was first getting really distressed about the impacts of this industry and it doesn’t seem like much has changed. This country is still digging coal out of the ground, this is crazy.

“We should be in severe damage control mode yet we’re not, we are continuing with business-as-usual, continuing to line the pockets of multi-national companies to just rip everything out of the local community to then just take off”.

This action at Adani’s Abbot Point coal terminal comes just days after students all over the world took part in a ‘Global Climate Strike’ to demand governments transition away from fossil fuels to protect their future.

Kyle Magee, a father of two, says that he wants to “set a good example” as “direct action, getting out there and taking your morality into your own hands is an important part”.