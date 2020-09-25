Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam passes away

Celebrated singer SP Balasubramanyam who was introduced to Hindi film lovers with 1981 Hindi movie Ek Duje Ke Liye song ‘Tere mere Beech Mein Kaisa Hai Yeh Bandhan Anjaan’ and there was no looking back from that point on, has sadly died aged 74. He passed away in a Chennai hospital after almost two months of treatment. He had been in hospital since August 5.

SP Bala leaves behind a huge body of work with 40,000 plus songs in many languages – primarily Southern Indian languages in addition to Hindi songs.

S P Charan son of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam, announced his death.

Tributes started to flow almost immediately from quarters and from people from all walks of life.

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami said, “S P Balasubramanyam, popularly known by the magical three letters ‘SPB’, crooned a staggering 40,000 plus songs, strode Tamil and Telugu cinema like a colossus. And later conquered the hearts of Hindi cinema fans, as he captivated music lovers across generations. The mesmerising voice of SP Balasubramanyam, his music, his style, his genius endeared him to millions of fans as he carved out a unique place for himself in the film and stage music world with numerous hits in 16 languages…”.

The legendary singer was decorated with Padam Shri and Padma Bhushan – among India’s highest civilian awards.

Two of SP Bala’s most frequent collaborators – Kamal Haasan and A R Rahman were among the first to mourn the national loss. Kamal Haasan, who visited the hospital on Thursday evening, tweeted in Tamil: “It’s my good fortune that I was the shadow image of SPB’s voice for a long time. His fame will live for 7 generations.”

Rahman wrote, “Devastated.”

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya paying a tribute, wrote “RIP SPB sir.”

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “In the passing of music legend SP Balasubramanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila’ or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubramanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”