NCB office?, Deepika would rather have ‘hOme Shanti hOme’

Actress Deepika Padukone is in deep trouble. Continuing on from the investigations launched by the Enforcement Directorate, then CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput which led to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s drug links, the names of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have cropped up.

There is a transcript of WhatsApp chat doing the rounds on social media linking Deepika Padukone with her manager Krishma Prakash – discussing drugs where Deepika stipulates her preference for “Hash” and not “Weed”.

And now the NCB has served summons on Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh.

Deepika’s old post for husband Ranveer Singh calling her ‘super drug’ has gone viral.

Several photos of the actress leaving the high-end restaurant named Koko in Mumbai’s Lower Parel are also surfacing in this context.

Ever since N. K. Sood, a former RAW agent made the disclosure about Deepika allegedly getting paid Rs 5 Crore to go JNU and stand with anti-CAA protestors, Deepika had been keeping a low profile.

And when Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances, there has been a resolute silence on all the A-listers’ part including that of Deepika and Ranveer.

People – fans and supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput have been questioning the position of Bollywood stars – for their silence on the question of #JusticeForSushant and their support of #JusticeForRhea.

It cannot be overlooked that Rhea’s connection with drugs propelled many stars out of their slumber to come and break their silence and they commenced lending voice to campaigning for Rhea. Remember the anti-patriarchy campaign launched by Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. Sonam wrote on Instagram:

Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted.

Walter Kirn

Posting a photo saying:

Roses are Red

Violets are Blue

Let’s smash the Patriarchy

Me & You.

Some observers now believe when some Bollywood stars came out to support Rhea, it was to stem the flow of investigation which has now resulted in big names coming out. Some others believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and many more big names will be exposed soon.

Whatever the case, the picture is getting uglier each day and the inner workings of Bollywood are being exposed to millions of devastated fans whose role models have turned out to be ‘big zeros’.

A late night event in 2017 where Deepika was attending, referred to in those drug chats – was also attended by Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor among others.

Was Kangana’s initiation into Bollywood and its associated abuse of her – the beginning of the end of Bollywood having a blind, devotional following?

Deepika will be attending the NCB interrogation on September 25.