Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna for Rohit Sharma

India confers top National Sports Awards 2020

On Saturday, 29 August India’s top national Sports Awards ceremony was organized – virtually of course in this new normal and the outstanding and deserving sports persons were conferred with Khel Ratna and other sports awards.

The award winners were connected virtually to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from nine different Sports Authority of India-designated locations within the country.

Five outstanding Indians – Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, and paddler Manika Batra – were virtually awarded with India’s highest sporting achievement award – the coveted Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Rohit, who is in Dubai for the IPL 2020 could not take part in the ceremony.

President Kovind highlighted the fact that out of total five, three – recipients of this year’s Khel Ratna award were women – Hockey player Rani Rampal, Paddler Manika Batra and Wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

India celebrates August 29 as the Annual Sports Day and every year awards achievers in sport and athletics in the following categories:

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the country’s highest sporting honour.

Dronacharya award is awarded to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events. Under this category achievers are awarded for their contributions in two categories – Life-time Category and Regular Category.

Arjuna Award recognizes the individual achievers in their discipline achieve record breaking heights.

Dhyan Chand Award is awarded for the contribution to sports development life-time.

Complete list of National Sports Awards 2020 Winners

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Name of Sportsperson Discipline Shri Rohit Sharma Cricket Shri Mariyappan T. Para Athletics Ms. Manika Batra Table Tennis Ms. Vinesh Wrestling Ms. Rani Hockey

I am very happy and feel privileged to receive this honour. I promise to keep working hard. Fans are my support system & I am sure they will keep backing us: @ImRo45 on his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour. pic.twitter.com/30d6vb6WMz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2020

Dronacharya Award

For Life-time Category

Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Shri Purushotham Rai Athletics Shri Shiv Singh Boxing Shri Romesh Pathania Hockey Shri Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi Shri Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Shri Naresh Kumar Tennis Shri Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

For Regular Category’

Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Shri Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Shri Jaspal Rana Shooting Shri Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Shri Gaurav Khanna Para-Badminton

Arjuna Award

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Shri Atanu Das Archery Ms. Dutee Chand Athletics Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing Ms. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Shri Ishant Sharma Cricket Ms. Deepti Sharma Cricket Shri Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian Shri Sandesh Jhingan Football Ms. Aditi Ashok Golf Shri Akashdeep Singh Hockey Ms. Deepika Hockey Shri Deepak Kabaddi Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing Ms. Manu Bhaker Shooting Shri Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis Shri Divij Sharan Tennis Shri Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports Ms. Divya Kakran Wrestling Shri Rahul Aware Wrestling Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming Shri Sandeep Para Athletics Shri Manish Narwal Para Shooting

Congratulations to @Deepti_Sharma06 on being honoured with the Arjuna Award. 👏 pic.twitter.com/AMkUesi1Je — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2020

Dhyan Chand Award