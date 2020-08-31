Rohit Sharma - Khel Ratna 2020

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna for Rohit Sharma

India confers top National Sports Awards 2020

On Saturday, 29 August India’s top national Sports Awards ceremony was organized – virtually of course in this new normal and the outstanding and deserving sports persons were conferred with Khel Ratna and other sports awards.

The award winners were connected virtually to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from nine different Sports Authority of India-designated locations within the country.

Five outstanding Indians – Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, and paddler Manika Batra – were virtually awarded with India’s highest sporting achievement award – the coveted Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Rohit, who is in Dubai for the IPL 2020 could not take part in the ceremony.

President Kovind highlighted the fact that out of total five, three – recipients of this year’s Khel Ratna award were women – Hockey player Rani Rampal, Paddler Manika Batra and Wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

India celebrates August 29 as the Annual Sports Day and every year awards achievers in sport and athletics in the following categories:

  • Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the country’s highest sporting honour.
  • Dronacharya award is awarded to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events. Under this category achievers are awarded for their contributions in two categories – Life-time Category and Regular Category.
  • Arjuna Award recognizes the individual achievers in their discipline achieve record breaking heights.
  • Dhyan Chand Award is awarded for the contribution to sports development life-time.

Complete list of National Sports Awards 2020 Winners

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Name of SportspersonDiscipline
Shri Rohit SharmaCricket
Shri Mariyappan T.Para Athletics
Ms. Manika BatraTable Tennis
Ms. VineshWrestling
Ms. RaniHockey

 

Dronacharya Award

  • For Life-time Category
Name of the CoachDiscipline
Shri Dharmendra TiwaryArchery
Shri Purushotham RaiAthletics
Shri Shiv SinghBoxing
Shri Romesh PathaniaHockey
Shri Krishan Kumar HoodaKabaddi
Shri Vijay Bhalchandra MunishwarPara Powerlifting
Shri Naresh KumarTennis
Shri Om Parkash DahiyaWrestling
  • For Regular Category’
Name of the CoachDiscipline
Shri Jude Felix SebastianHockey
Shri Yogesh MalviyaMallakhamb
Shri Jaspal RanaShooting
Shri Kuldeep Kumar HandooWushu
Shri Gaurav KhannaPara-Badminton

 

Arjuna Award

Name of the SportspersonDiscipline
Shri Atanu DasArchery
Ms. Dutee ChandAthletics
Shri Satwik Sairaj RankireddyBadminton
Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar ShettyBadminton
Shri Vishesh BhriguvanshiBasketball
Subedar Manish KaushikBoxing
Ms. Lovlina BorgohainBoxing
Shri Ishant SharmaCricket
Ms. Deepti SharmaCricket
Shri Sawant Ajay AnantEquestrian
Shri Sandesh JhinganFootball
Ms. Aditi AshokGolf
Shri Akashdeep SinghHockey
Ms. DeepikaHockey
Shri DeepakKabaddi
Shri Kale Sarika SudhakarKho Kho
Shri Dattu Baban BhokanalRowing
Ms. Manu BhakerShooting
Shri Saurabh ChaudharyShooting
Ms. Madhurika Suhas PatkarTable Tennis
Shri Divij SharanTennis
Shri Shiva KeshavanWinter Sports
Ms. Divya KakranWrestling
Shri Rahul AwareWrestling
Shri Suyash Narayan JadhavPara Swimming
Shri SandeepPara Athletics
Shri Manish NarwalPara Shooting

 

Dhyan Chand Award

Name of the SportspersonDiscipline
Shri Kuldip Singh BhullarAthletics
Ms. Jincy PhilipsAthletics
Shri Pradeep Shrikrishna GandheBadminton
Ms. Trupti MurgundeBadminton
Ms. N. UshaBoxing
Shri Lakha SinghBoxing
Shri Sukhvinder Singh SandhuFootball
Shri Ajit SinghHockey
Shri Manpreet SinghKabaddi
Shri J. Ranjith KumarPara Athletics
Shri Satyaprakash TiwariPara Badminton
Shri Manjeet SinghRowing
Late Shri Sachin NagSwimming
Shri Nandan P BalTennis
Shri Netarpal HoodaWrestling

 

