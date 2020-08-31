IPL 2020 in COVID-19 quandary

IPL 2020 start as announced may be in peril. The current COVID-19 pandemic is grabbing all it can to disrupt lives wherever it can, leaving nothing to chance. With India now recording more than 75000 fresh cases of the virus in a day, the decision to host IPL 2020 in outside India seemed logical. It still is. The only thing is – the players from India – have to play in it. Thus evening moving the mountain does not seem to be working as the movers are from India.

A number of Chennai Super Kings squad members have now tested positive to COVID-19 throwing the whole IPL 2020 schedule in total disarray, potentially.

Reacting to the news, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said it has to be seen whether 3 time winners of the IPL trophy – champions CSK can start IPL 2020 as per the schedule. Things looked all set to be going as per plans until Friday night when an Indian pacer – a member of the CSK squad and a few other members of the team tested positive.

A day later one more cricketer of CSK squad was reported as COVID-19 positive.

And the highest-run scorer for CSK squad, Suresh Raina has also flown back home citing personal reasons and will be completely missing IPL 2020. Senior spinner for the CSK, Harbhajan Singh did not take part in CSK’s preparatory camp in Chennai – Aug 15-20. He was still in India and in a dilemma whether to participate in the tournament or not.

Many other international players for other franchises – are yet to leave their country and will be in similar situation to that of Harbhajan Singh.

Things look pretty uncertain and sponsors may have to adjust to a new normal as would players and their pockets.

Giving the overall view of things, BCCI confirmed 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 casting a serious shadow on the timely start of IPL 2020. The schedule details of IPL 2020 are yet to be announced.

IPL 2020 is slated to begin from September 19 in the UAE for which all eight franchises with their support staff and players have settled in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

“I cannot comment on the situation of CSK. We will see if they can start as per schedule. I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine,” Sourav Ganguly told the Times of India.