It is the deadliest COVID-19 day for Victoria. We have hit a tragic new high, with 21 COVID-19 deaths confirmed this morning. Victoria also recorded another spike in the number of fresh cases recording 410 new COVID-19 infections which is also a three-day high.

With these 21 deaths, Victoria’s virus toll now stands at 267. In the past week alone, more than 100 Victorians lost their lives to COVID-19. With the national COVID-19 toll sitting at 352, the state’s fatalities number is almost three times more than the whole of Australia.

Although Victorian health authorities had warned deaths would continue to rise given the number of people in hospital with the virus, it is still a dreadful situation to be in.

There were 410 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report that there have been 21 deaths.#Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/ddHx2bCGmu — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 11, 2020

Premier Daniel Andrews said the deaths confirmed this morning were: Two women and a man in their 70s, six women and five men in their 80s, five men and a woman in their 90s and a woman in her 100s. 16 of these fatalities have occurred in the Aged care settings.

At the time of writing this piece, Wednesday morning August 12 Victoria’s deadliest COVID-19 day so far, there were 662 Victorians in hospital and 43 of those Victorians are in intensive care. There are more than 1900 active cases relating to aged-care homes.

All those families who have their loved ones in aged care homes, are praying for their loved ones to get well soon.

Premier Andrews conceded “there’s a very significant challenge there each and every day” but observed that there had been some stabilisation of the virus outbreaks in the worst-hit aged-care homes.

Despite Melbourne being under Stage 4 restrictions, including a nightly curfew, until mid-September and Regional Victoria under Stage 3 restrictions, fresh infections are being reported every single day. To make matters worse of the government, even regional areas are recording fresh infection cases of COVID-19.

The Premier expressed concerns about the numbers in the regional Victorian cities of Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.

“They’re very low numbers, but coming off such a low base, any additional cases are of concern to us,” he said.

Premier has urged people not to travel between Melbourne and regional centres – asking them to avoid it if possible and travel only if it was absolutely necessary.

“If there’s any sense that that trip could be avoided, that that travel could be limited, well then that is conducive with less movement, less cases and getting to the other side of this,” he said.