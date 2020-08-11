Jacinda Ardern visits Hindu temple in Auckland

Having gotten rid the dreaded COVID-19, Jacinda Ardern is riding high – not only internationally but at home as well and that is very important for her upcoming September 19 elections.

The politicking has already begun with the New Zealand Prime Minister now taking the time to visit various communities and sharing the feel-good New Zealand vibes the Kiwis have managed themselves.

According to a tweet by the Indian Hich Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi, Ms Ardern visited a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland and relished an Indian vegetarian meal, which included Puri, Chhole and Daal.

“Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ?@jacindaardern? at ?@indiannewslink event on Aug 6, 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal,” Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi tweeted.

Like any other devotee visiting the temple, PM Jacinda Ardern was seen removing her boots outside the temple. She also participated in the prayers.

Ardern is riding high in the polls on the back of her skillful stewardship of the country’s COVID-19 response and should return comfortably and with increased majority if her popularity is any indication.

Just after the first wave of the virus in Australia there was talk of the Trans-Tasman Travel bubble between the two nations.

While Australia has gone back in its efforts for a travel bubble with New Zealand facing the second wave, particularly in Victoria, the New Zealand and Cook Islands travel bubble is seriously on the cards.

A draft agreement has been drawn up between the two countries and Ms Ardern said officials would verify it within the next 10 days. The final phase of the arrangement requires signing-off by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and his Cook Islands counterpart.

The approach being taken is – cautious.

“We absolutely believe we have a duty to make sure we investigate it fully to make this arrangement possible, but we’re moving very cautiously – we know what’s at stake.

“It’s not just our economy – it’s also our health status as well”, Jacinda Arden said.