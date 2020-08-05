Ram Temple at Ayodhya, PM Modi to do ‘bhoomi poojan’

Finally there will be temple at Ayodhya, the place of Shri Ram Lalla – the winner of the court battle in the famous Supreme Court of India judgement delivered by a full bench of the ap0ex court led by former Chief Justice of Indi Mr Rajan Gogoi.

Hindu devotees of Shri Ram have a spring in their step today as Ayodhya is fully decked up to host the holy ‘bhoomi poojan’ in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate spend approximately three hours or more as the festivities continue.

The ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony for the temple will conclude within one crucial minute i.e. from 12.44 pm to 12.45 pm, the most auspicious window, on Wednesday, August 5.

Prime Minister Modi will also offer the five-metalled ‘navratan’ (nine precious gems engraved) lotus flower and the presiding priests will proclaim “Pratishthauyami” (installed), bringing the ceremony to an end.

Like all the poojas in Hinduism, Prime Minister Modi will sit on the ‘aasan’ and hum with the chanting of Ganesh Vandana and other sholakas. Prior to attending the ‘bhoomi poojan’, Prime Minister Modi will pray at the famous Hanumangarhi temple.

Installing the first brick and performing the foundation laying, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi will also release a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion.

Not to be dampened by the COVID-19 scare, and taking all the necessary precautions, the holy city has been decorated like never before. On the one side you see multi-coloured arches welcoming visitors, on the other you find pink lights illuminating mandirs and ghats of the Saryu, intertwined with saffron and yellow marigold flowers decoration at the puja site and Ram ki Peeri.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra invited 175 eminent guests for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony, which included 135 saints from 135 spiritual traditions.

Two prominent Muslims were among the first batch to be sent the invites. Iqbal Ansari, the son of original litigant of the title suit, Hashim Ansari, was the first to get the invite.

“I believe it was Lord Ram’s wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. May Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya,” he said.

Padma Shri awardee and a resident of Ayodhya Mohammad Sharif or ‘Sharif chacha’, is also on the guests’ list.

A promise made by the ruling BJP, once the construction is complete, this will fulfil the ‘grand Ram Temple’, dream of many. It was meant to be happening at the time when Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country although many others including Atal Behari Vajpayee, Lal Krishan Advani would have loved to be able to claim as their accomplishments.