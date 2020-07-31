India series: Kohli can prove India’s might

In this COVID-19 world, when life is in lockdown, news of any sport happening is good. And when it is India Test series against Australia, it brings smiles on faces of millions of fans both of India and Australia.

Yes, earlier Cricket Australia announced the 4 Test match series with India in December 2020 & January 2021 will go ahead.

The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane starting from December 3. For Australia, the series is a chance to redeem the defeat they had suffered a couple of years ago against the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. Of course the two stalwarts of Australian cricket – Steve Smith and David Warner were not in the team as they were banned for ball tampering.

Thus, for India, it will be a chance to silence the critics who had belittled that victory by pointing out that fact.

No doubt the naysayers will say the two star batsmen will be playing for Australia this time and Kohli and his team can prove their critics (from back then) wrong by winning against Australian team which will be nothing short of ‘full power’. If the mental state and confidence of Kohli and his boys are any indication, it is going to be a battle of the titans on the cricket grounds whether it is Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG or the SCG.

In a recent interview, Australia batsman Matthew Wade gave an insight into how the Aussies were viewing the challenge. He said and explained why the series against India will be a big challenge.

“Everyone, although they might not admit it, is looking towards that Indian series,” Wade was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

“It’s going to be hard work. They (India) are a fierce team. They’re as hard a team as I’ve ever played in terms of the way they compete.”

“Led by Virat, you can see the way he goes about it on the field, you can see what it means to him and he drives all those guys, they jump on the back of him. It’s going to be as big a challenge as this team has faced for the 12 months we’ve been together,” he added.

Talking about Indian bowlers, Wade also said that Indian bowlers might try to bowl bouncers like the New Zealand quickie Neil Wagner, but might find it not as successful as Wagner had.

“I don’t think anyone in the game has bowled bouncers the way he bowled and been so consistent, and not gotten scored off while also picking up wickets. I think we’ll see it a bit (from India) but I don’t think it will be as effective as Wagner. He’s done it for a long time now … to be honest I’ve never faced a bowler who is so accurate at bowling bouncers,” Wade said.

“If you looked at all the bouncers (Wagner) bowled … he’s always between your shoulder and the top of your (helmet) peak, or in your armpits,” the batsman added.

Men’s Test Series v India

First Test: December 3-7, Gabba

Second Test: December 11-15, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 3-7, SCG .