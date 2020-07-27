AR Rahman confirms gangs in Bollywood

The untimely death of SSR or Sushant Singh Rajput has ignited a ferocious debate on nepotism, factionalism and ‘gang-ism’ or gangs in Bollywood.

There is NOT a single day passing without someone or something related to SSR or police investigation in relation to SSR’s death grabs the small screens and the whole host of YouTube channels providing running commentary on it.

In the process – some very respected names have popped up. There was Shekha Kapoor right in the beginning followed by Shekha Suman, Kangana Ranaut, Payal Rohatgi, and not from Bollywood but equally or perhaps a lot more famous Dr Subramaniam Swamy have led their voices saying all was not well and there needs to be an investigation into the state of affairs in Bollywood.

And now – one name – perhaps you won’t get bigger than this when it comes to Bollywood’s stature internationally – AR Rahman – yes the music maestro has come out in the open to say there is a certain suggesting questionable – way agendas are being led by the head honchos of Bollywood and the right talent gets put on the back burner.

A Pan India composer, a person who is highly talented, extremely humble, who avoids controversy, barely speaks, is speaking up and that speaks a lot about the current scenario of Bollywood. Its the industry's loss and people's. ARR will shine no matter where he is. #ARRahman https://t.co/j2ppxszBWo — Mano (@NiloPriya) July 25, 2020

Coming as a complete shock to everyone – his fans and those who may not be fond of his music alike – when maestro AR Rahman spoke why he was composing music in fewer Bollywood movies.

Rahman, who composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Dil Bechara, has revealed why “good movies” were not coming to him. Speaking on Radio Mirchi, Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Recipient of Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards, Rahman will not tell lies and does not seem to have any agenda or dirty linen to wash in public. He has always managed to keet away from controversies throughout his illustrious career.

Receiving confirmation of gangs in Bollywood from none other than AR, his fans went ballistic on Social Media. A small sample: