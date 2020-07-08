Melbourne under second lockdown for 6 weeks

With Victoria recording its worst numbers in COVID-19 infections in the last three weeks, the Andrews government yesterday placed the whole of Melbourne Metro with and the Shire of Mitchell under second lockdown with stage 3 restrictions applicable effective midnight tonight. the government believes it is necessary to help keep our communities safe.

There will be changes in restrictions already applicable which the health experts believe has become imperative to respond to the increase in case numbers and to help reduce the risk of further transmission. Thus different restrictions will be applied to certain areas in Victoria.

State-wide – restrictions that apply across Victoria

Restrictions continue to be in place across Victoria:

Victorians outside the Melbourne metropolitan area and Shire of Mitchell are being asked to use common sense when it comes to visiting friends and family, especially those who are more vulnerable. That means seeing only those you need to – if you need to.

Those in the Melbourne metropolitan area or the Shire of Mitchell can only go in and out of these areas for three reasons: shopping for food and supplies, medical care and caregiving, and study or work – if you can’t do it from home. Exercise and recreation will not be a reason to travel into or out of these areas.

If you need to travel through the Melbourne metropolitan area and the Shire of Mitchell, you can. You should plan your trip so that you don’t need to stop in an impacted area unless it is for one of the three reasons.

Melbourne – Stay at Home restrictions apply

From 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 July, if you live in the Melbourne metropolitan area and the Shire of Mitchell then Stay at Home restrictions will apply. These restrictions are being applied because of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 and the heightened risk of transmission.

If you live in the Melbourne metropolitan area and the Shire of Mitchell you need to Stay at Home.

There are four reasons that you can leave home:

Shopping for food or other essential items To provide care giving, for compassionate reasons or to seek medical treatment For exercise (outdoor exercise only, with only one other person or members of your household) Work or study, if you cannot work or study from home

Otherwise, you must stay home.

Under second lockdown, additional restrictions have also been put in place:

You cannot have visitors to your home except for caregiving or compassionate reasons or receiving services.

You can no longer visit friends and family who live at another household, except to see your intimate partner, or for caregiving or compassionate reasons, or providing services.

Details of restrictions are tabulated herein below:

The rules: Victoria’s stage three restrictions

Business/Activity Open/Allowed Limits if open/allowed Arenas and stadiums NO Beauty and personal care services NO Brothels and strip clubs NO Casino and gambling NO Community sport NO Food courts NO Galleries NO Holiday accommodation and camping NO Indoor and outdoor cinemas NO Indoor sport and recreation NO Museums NO Playgrounds/play centres NO Sauna/bathhouses NO Swimming pools NO Theatres and concert venues NO Visiting holiday houses NO Zoos NO Hairdressers / Barbers YES Fishing YES Boating YES Tennis YES Golf YES Surfing YES Weddings YES 5 People Funerals YES 10 People Real Estate Inspections YES By Appointment ONLY Markets YES FOOD and Drink ONLY Retail YES Subject to Density Cafes YES Takeaway ONLY

If you live in the Melbourne metropolitan area or the Shire of Mitchell and are currently on holiday, you can continue your holiday. From 11:59pm, 8 July you will not be able to leave these areas for a holiday.

Public housing restrictions

Under second lockdown restrictions continue to be in place for specified public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne. If you live in one of the restricted public housing estates, then you cannot leave your home. This means:

If you are not at the place you normally live, you must return there immediately.

You cannot have visitors to your home.

You cannot visit friends and family.

You will be asked to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Imposing second lockdown is an unprecedented measure but the risk of spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) at these addresses is extremely high. These intensive measures have been put in place to protect residents, especially those who are at higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information visit the public housing restrictions page.

Melbourne

To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) people who live in the following areas must stay at home. Stay at Home restrictions apply to the 31 local government areas of the Melbourne metropolitan area, and the Mitchell Shire local government area. These restrictions replace the current restrictions on the 12 restricted postcodes.