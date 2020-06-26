FIFA Women’s World CUP 2023 – AUS & NZ to host

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) and Sport Australia believe the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will have an enormously positive impact on football and broader sport at all levels, welcoming today’s announcement that Australia and New Zealand will co-host the prestigious tournament.

AIS CEO Peter Conde congratulated Football Federation Australia (FFA) and the bid team on their commitment which has delivered the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The Matildas have transformed women’s football across Australia, now they have the opportunity to not only showcase their game but their home as well,” Mr Conde said.

“With the Tokyo Olympics almost 12 months away and now a World Cup in our own backyard, Australia can continue to build on the growth and support for women’s high-performance sport.

Acting Sport Australia CEO, Robert Dalton said all involved in Australian sport could celebrate today’s news because the tournament would build enormous anticipation and a wonderful legacy.

“Sport Australia’s AusPlay research tells us there are more than 1.1million participants in club football in Australia, the biggest team sport in the country and one of the largest for girls and women,” Mr Dalton said.

“This is a historic moment for football in this country and more than that, it’s a celebration for the whole of Australian sport.

“Our vision is for Australia to become the world’s most active sporting nation and what better way to inspire Australians than by bringing one of the world’s great sporting events to our country. More than 137,000 girls under the age of 15 play football, this is a new generation who will be blessed and inspired to watch our Matildas in a historic World Cup on our shores.

“As a sporting industry, let’s unite as a nation behind the Matildas and showcase the very best of Australian sport to our country and the world – our pride, integrity and community spirit.”

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC), comprising Sport Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport, has long advocated for increasing the presence and prominence of women in sport in all roles, at all levels.