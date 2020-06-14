COVID-19 Cure: Evidence in a Week

In grip of COVID-19 pandemic, any news of a cure or treatment medicine which can help people infected with the virus, will come as the imaginably the biggest blessing of the century. Well, if what Balkrishna, the CEO of Patanjali Ayurveda has said in Haridwar is true, then this world is already blessed and in a matter of days now, the scare of COVID-19 will be gone.

Acharya Balkrishna, who co-founded Patanjali with Baba Ram Dev on June 13 claimed in Haridwar, claimed that a medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within a span of five to 14 days.

Without giving away much detail, he claimed clinical case study on hundreds of Covid-19 patients yielded “100% favourable results.”

“We appointed a team of scientists after Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” Balkrishna said in Haridwar, according to the newsagency ANI.

Controlled clinical trials are now being conducted, he further said, Adding the evidence will be released in less than a week.

“After taking our medicine, Covid patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for Covid is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us,” he said.

In late April, the Uttarakhand state government approved a fund of Rs 2.48 crore to acquire ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines to boost the immunity of Covid-19 warriors.

What is now descending on India is a real challenge as the mantra of the government has to shift to opening up of the economic activity. When Modi closed off all the borders and put India under lockdown, the message then seemed – the government valued its people. Disseminating the message, Modi government was oblivious to the fact that the country had basically not health system to take care of its large population. With message now shifting, and more infections hitting harder each day, the number of deaths rising, the sermon will be different and so will be its tune.

Of course, if Patanjali Ayurveda has actually developed treatment for COVID-19, it will not only save lives, it will save Modi’s management of COVID-19 coming under scrutiny.

India has recorded its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

India’s Covid-19 infection tally has soared to 3, 20, 922 with 9195 having lost their lives.