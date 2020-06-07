How to burn 100 calories in 10 minutes!

Well, in 12 minutes

Excessive body fat can be extremely dangerous – it increases the risk of heart disease, cancers, heart attack, diabetes etc. So, while we’re all stuck at home, take advantage of this spare time. These 4 activities will shed you 100 calories in just a matter of 12 minutes.

Dancing

The most underrated type of exercise. Dancing is a great way to shed a few pounds and get your heart beating. Some of the most effective styles are Zumba, or high-intensity Aerobics. Dancing engages your entire body – it not only burn fat rapidly, in all areas, but builds and strengthens your muscles.

Running

Running is a great way to strengthen your bones and get rid of excess body fat, especially if you want to slim down on your bottom, calves, thighs, and hips. Chuck on some runners and head out, or simply onto the treadmill. If you want to burn more calories, run on a hill, or increase the incline of the treadmill.

Swimming

(Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do this in quarantine unless you have a pool.) To burn 100 calories in 10 minutes, you must swim constantly at high intensity. Swimming works every part of your body, from your arms to your toes to your core, and is largely effective in not only burning fat, but extremely strengthening your muscles and bones.

Bodyweight Resistance Training

Resistance Training is very effective to help you shed those calories fast and get rid of the pudge of fat on your stomach or back. It not only tones your muscles but has multiple health benefits – resistance training improves balance, increases muscular and skeletal strength, and increases flexibility.