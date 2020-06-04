Samosas-chat in a Morrison Modi chat today?

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ended the month of May, putting the doom and gloom of COVID-19 aside for the day and delved into making samosas. Good to see the busiest man in the country – relaxing on the weekend venturing into something most people would not have thought their prime minister doing on the weekend, particularly when Australia is headed for a recession, America is at war with itself, China is still fuming over Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins and handling of COVID-19 and above all – RBA monthly review of the interest settings was within 48 hours.

While detractors of the Prime Minister would criticize him for perhaps being incognizant of his surrounds sitting at the wheel, I believe the man has guts and full confidence in his and his teams’ abilities to steer Australia clear of any financial ruins and take it to the safer territory of economic activity and recovery.

But ScoMo was all set to start from scratch and go for ‘Vegetable Samosas with Mango Chuttney’.

And he came out with flying colours tweeting a picture of his scrumptious looking samosas and chutney with an aptly worded text – which – not forgetting his responsibilities to the nation – included a dexterous pat of international diplomacy.

On Twitter Prime Minister Morrison wrote: “Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney. A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink.

“They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him.”

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

Missing the point all together and perhaps exhibiting political ineptitude of astronomical proportions Andrew Bartlett, a former Australian Democrats party leader (2002-2004) now a senator for the Greens criticized the Prime Minister for ignoring the plight of Muslims in Kashmir.

Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett wrote:

Please express concern & dismay at @NarendraModi’s oppression & persecution of the Muslim people in #kashmir.

Twitter user Malini Azif replied:

Replying to @AndrewBartlett @ScottMorrisonMP and @narendramodi

Dude… Kashmir was home to lakhs of Hindus. Where were u when they wer hacked raped and driven out of Kashmir by muslims.

If u did not speak then, hold your voice back now..

On course, in a reply to Morrison’s tweet, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said: “Proposing your name for Michelin Star.”

And the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response said the samosas look delicious.

“Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together,” tweeted Mr Modi.

The two Prime Ministers are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting today. Although this is another missed opportunity for Prime Minister Morrison to visit India (he had to cancel his January 2020 trip due to bush fires) I am sure Scomosas will be added as a late entry item on the agenda. In the absence of the COVID-19 restrictions, PM Morrison was scheduled to go on a 3 day state head visit to India.

The two leaders meet today – albeit virtually and they would meet again in September, possibly in person. Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (both not originally members of G7) to the 2020 G7 (Group of Seven) meeting at Camp David in Maryland. The G7 is an international intergovernmental economic organization consisting of the seven major countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, largest IMF- advanced economies in the world at that time.

The G7 2020 meeting was scheduled to take place next month, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced it to be pushed back to September, only weeks ahead of America’s November 2020 Presidential elections.