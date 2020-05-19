Salman is poster boy of toxic masculinity, says Sona

Is salman a poster boy of toxic masculinity? If you believe Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra, he is. And the singer has once again taken on actor Salman Khan for his repeated digs at actress Priyanka Chopra. Earlier having called him a ‘paper tiger’, she has gone much further this time and described him a ‘poster boy of toxic masculinity’. Salman is miffed at Priyanka for quitting his film Bharat last year on short notice, citing her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas as the reason.

It seems his ire against Priyanka Chopra is still very much alive and continues to seep into interviews Salman does even today.

And Sona as if keeps waiting to lap up the rants and exhibits a plenty of time taking on the big A-list actor to defend Priyanka Chopra.

Salman recently repeated his angst when Priyanka for quitting the film last year. He said it was ‘embarrassing’ that she left the ‘biggest film of her career’ to get married.

“Usually people leave the husbands for this,” Salman Khan had allegedly said.

No one can argue that the comment is in bad taste to say the least. And if one has to take into account Salman’s persona, it is ungraceful for him to talk like that in public. If he makes such a comment in the privacy of his own home as part of the ‘big boys’ banter’, it may pass, but definitely not in public.

But Sona – knows only one way – return fire with volcano. And this is what she wrote on Twitter:

“Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

“A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

Sona is referring to Katrina (Kaif) above in her tweet, who replaced Priyanka after her exit from the film.

Katrina is often seen telling Salman to ‘calm down’ during these interviews while he talks about Priyanka.

But Sona – who wants to exhibit she understand how Twitter army of celebrities work and shadow their idol no matter what, wrote about Salman’s fans in a separate tweet:

“Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them.”

In a recent interview, Salman said, “… After all this, the ‘Nick story’ happened, the embarrassing thing happened and she chose to get married… Look, she did the right thing.

“She spoke to me saying, ‘Nick has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues’. I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film.

“She did what she wanted, and Katrina got what she deserved” Salman added.

For Sona Mohapatra, the choice of words by Salman represent ‘toxic masculinity’. Wonder what she thinks of her own lexicon.

Till next time, stay safe and control your ‘toxicity’.