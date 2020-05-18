Depression victim TV Actor Manmeet commits suicide

When COPVID-19 hit this world, little did we realise its far reaching ramifications let alone being able to see its long lasting and devastating effect on mental health of populations all over the globe. With restrictions introduced in a snap, the economics of life for millions just died instantly. No money was coming in for majority of people all over the world and the sledge-hammer it wrought on peoples’ mental health causing widespread depression is now coming to the fore.

On Friday, May 15 a young, vibrant and very promising TV star Manmeet Grewal, who was only 32 years old and recently married, hung himself and committed suicide. Manmeet worked in shows like Sony SAB’s ‘Aadat Se Majboor’ and &TV’s ‘Kuldeepak’. He was also a faculty member at acting schools, had featured in several ads and was working on a web series.

He lived with his wife in a small rented flat in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar.

The local media reported he was depressed from the ongoing lockdown as his income had dried up. Debt-ridden and financially strapped, he was unable to pay the rent for his flat.

ABP News reported that he was suffering from depression for some time due financial stress.

Manmeet Grewal’s friend and producer Manjit Singh Rajput said, “Manmeet was facing financial issues since several days. He took loan worth lakhs for personal and professional work. However, he was not able to earn anything due to the lockdown and couldn’t repay the borrowed money. He took the drastic step because of the financial crunch.”

Manjit further said that he was very normal that evening.

Manmeet went to his room and locked it from inside. His wife was in the kitchen cooking dinner. When she heard the noise of a chair falling, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but fearing Manmeet had gotten coronavirus and fearing they might get infected, no one came forward to help or get him down.

“Manmeet’s wife requested the people to cut the duppata in her husband’s neck with scissors while holding his hanging body. The people didn’t help because of fear of COVID-19 infection. After some time, a doctor and a police officer came to the spot; however, they also didn’t help. About an hour later, the guard cut the scarf from her husband’s neck. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” Manjit added.

Depression is silent killer which eats away people’s lives without them knowing at times. Sadly, the person whose mental health is affected is not the only victim. Many others, close to him, also have their lives turned upside down.